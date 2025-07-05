"They were lying in the weeds" - Mike Florio suspects Minkah Fitzpatrick's trade hides 'full-blown dysfunction' at Steelers after Dolphins trade 

The Pittsburgh Steelers shipped a three-time All-Pro for another in the Minkah Fitzpatrick-Jalen Ramsey trade reported on Monday. The Miami Dolphins shipped the cornerback to Acrisure Stadium, along with tight end Jonnu Smith and a pick swap.

Ad

Moving on from Fitzpatrick raised some eyebrows around the league, with some suggesting something strange could be happening behind the scenes. NFL analyst Mike Florio belongs to that group, as he said on Wednesday's edition of "The PM Team with Poni & Mueller." Florio speculated about what could be hidden behind this move.

"Something weird was going on," Florio said. "Mike Tomlin is the king of taking something that for any other team would be out in the open and we'd know, and it would be a full blown dysfunction, and they keep a lid on it."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He added that it could be a matter of time before reports surface shedding light on what issues Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Steelers had.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"I'm waiting for the reports to come out as we get closer to training camp about whatever the issues were between the Steelers and Minkah Fitzpatrick. It just feels like they were lying in the weeds waiting for an opportunity to make that move."

Ad

After playing his rookie season and two games of his sophomore campaign with the Miami Dolphins, Minkah Fitzpatrick joined the Steelers in 2019. He spent six seasons in Pittsburgh, playing 88 games, recording 516 tackles, four forced fumbles and 18 interceptions for 344 yards and three touchdowns.

He's back in Miami ahead of the 2025 season as a three-time All-Pro and one of the best players in his position.

Mike Florio predicts more changes on the Dolphins' roster after Minkah Fitzpatrick trade

With Tua Tagovailoa returning to action after missing six games in 2024, the Dolphins are set to compete in what appears to be a more challenging AFC East division.

Ad

Upon learning that Tagovailoa ranked 91st on the top 100 players list before the 2025 season, Florio questioned the position. Additionally, he predicted that the veteran quarterback would be shown the exit door if the upcoming season doesn't go as planned.

"Regardless of whether he finished 91st or 19th or somewhere in between, the pressure is on in 2025," Florio wrote. "If the Miami Dolphins fail to make it to the postseason and owner Stephen Ross changes coaches, the new head coach will want a new QB — perhaps not after a year but immediately.

Ad

"So, in 2025, Tua is playing in one respect for his head coach’s job. And in another respect for his own (job)."

The Dolphins will start the season with a lot to prove.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.