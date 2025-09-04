  • home icon
  "They need all the help they can get": NFL fans react as 3x All-Pro J.T. Gray signs with Ravens ahead of Week 1 game vs Bills

By Arnold
Modified Sep 04, 2025 10:38 GMT
Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints - Source: Getty
NFL fans react as 3x All-Pro J.T. Gray signs with Ravens ahead of Week 1 game vs Bills - Source: Getty

The Baltimore Ravens signed J.T. Gray to their practice squad on Wednesday. The safety was released by the New Orleans Saints on Monday, but found a new team just two days later.

When fans found out that Gray, a three-time All-Pro special-teamer, signed with the Ravens, they had some interesting reactions.

"They need all the help they can get, do we think this is a good signing??" one tweeted.

"W Ravens take care of him," another added.
"How much help do they need?" a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"Ravens secondary is stacked this year," one wrote.
"Another Pro Bowler for Lamar where does this guy get off," a fan commented.
"Great year to draft the Ravens defense, tough schedule aside," a user tweeted.
The Ravens will open their 2025 regular season on the road against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. It will be a rematch of the Divisional Playoff game from last season.

According to reports, several teams were interested in Gray after the Saints released him. While the safety is currently signed to Baltimore's practice squad, the Ravens expect him to get elevated to the active roster soon.

It will be interesting to see how the Ravens use Gray in the upcoming season.

J.T. Gray spent the past seven years with the New Orleans Saints

Former New Orleans Saints safety J.T. Gray - Source: Getty
The Saints signed J.T. Gray as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He spent seven years with the franchise, recording 103 tackles, 2.5 sacks, three fumble recoveries, one pass deflection and one forced fumble.

Grey earned a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowl honor in 2021. He was also named to the second-team All-Pro in 2019 and 2014.

In his final year in New Orleans, Gray recorded 25 tackles (12 solo tackles), one forced fumble and one kick blocked.

Now, Gray will aim to acclimate to his new teammates in Baltimore.

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

