"They paid him to be scapegoat" - Micah Parsons' brother wants Dak Prescott to demand trade after Cowboys draft Tyler Booker

The Dallas Cowboys used their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft to select Alabama guard Tyler Booker. Micah Parsons' brother, Terrence Parsons Jr., took to social media shortly after the pick, expressing disappointment and calling for quarterback Dak Prescott to demand a trade.

In a post on X, Terrence Jr. wrote,

“I hope Dak request a trade.”

He followed it with another tweet, stating,

“They paid Dak 60 million to be the scapegoat. Believe what you want… there’s no way I would want to be on this team with no weapons.”

The Cowboys drafted Tyler Booker 12th overall, aiming to fill a critical gap following Zack Martin’s retirement. The pick received mixed reactions online, with many fans frustrated that Dallas passed on a wide receiver.

The front office, however, prioritized protection for Prescott after a 2024 season cut short by injury. PFSN’s scouting report describes Booker as a guard with strength and physicality in close matchups, though his lateral mobility has drawn criticism.

Micah Parsons echoed frustration during a Bleacher Report appearance, particularly after the Panthers picked receiver Tetairoa McMillan one spot earlier. His brother’s comments added to the growing discontent within the Cowboys' orbit.

Meanwhile, rumors about Prescott's future are gaining traction. Cleveland-based talk show host Bruce Drennan revived speculation about the Browns pursuing Prescott via trade. The move seems unlikely given Prescott’s contract and injury history, but discussions have reportedly not gone away.

Dak Prescott is coming off an eight-game season with 11 TDs and eight interceptions. In 2023, he threw for 36 scores and nine picks. For now, he remains in Dallas.

Cowboys shore up O-line with Alabama’s Tyler Booker at No. 12

While many thought Dallas would choose a wide receiver or defender, they picked Tyler Booker at No. 12. He started two years at Alabama and won First-Team All-SEC honors in 2024, also leading his team with 92 knockdown blocks. He did not allow a sack in 395 pass-blocking plays, according to Pro Football Network.

The team announced the pick on X with the message, “Bookin’ it to Dallas.”

Booker said his tough style of play comes from coaches Nick Saban and Kalen DeBoer. Speaking to the Stamford Advocate, he called himself “a mauler” who likes to play with power. Dallas hopes this pick will give QB Dak Prescott better protection going forward.

