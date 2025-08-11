"They're further away from a deal": Adam Schefter drops shocking update on Micah Parsons' stalled contract situation

Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys don't seem to be any closer to a contract extension.In fact, they're apparently further apart. According to a recent report from Adam Schefter during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show today, they're even further away from a deal than they were back in April.&quot;I think Jerry feels like they had the makings of a deal, if not an agreement in place. He talked to reporters last week about the fact that when he bought the Cowboys, it was a handshake deal. That's what he said. And he's done a lot of handshake deals over time. And again, Micah feels like he never saw a contract, never agreed to anything. His agent never signed off on anything.&quot;And so there are a whole host of issues there. And again, you mentioned Micah's draft class. If you look it up, look at all the players around him and in front of him that have already been paid. Any good player in front of him, from Ja'Marr Chase to DeVonta Smith to Penei Sewell to most of those, Jaycee Horn, Surtain, they've all been paid already. And Micah has not been. And so he's watching his draft class all get paid.&quot;Schefter added that, aside from seeing players from his draft class getting paid, he's seeing other top defensive stars getting extensions as well.&quot;He's watching the top pass rushers across the league, whether it's Maxx Crosby, Danielle Hunter, Myles, T.J. Watt, all get paid. And he's not. Not only is he not getting paid, his own team is not even talking to him. And he feels insulted by what they've said about him in the summer. So again, this is a situation that's gone the opposite direction. And they're further apart from a deal today than they were in, let's just say, March or early April.&quot;Parsons officially requested a trade from the Cowboys back on August 1.Will Dallas retain Micah Parsons' services after trade request?NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams - Source: ImagnParsons officially requested a trade on his social media after failed contract negotiations with Cowboys brass. It was reported that Jones at one point had a &quot;handshake deal&quot; in place after negotiating with Parsons privately, without his agent present.However, once Parsons' agent was made aware, the deal was squashed. Jones has indicated that he believes Parsons' trade request is part of his contract negotiation strategy. Dallas seems to have zero interest in trading away their defensive star.It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys manage to extend Parsons before the beginning of the 2025 regular season. Dallas opens Week One against the defending Super Bowl champions and NFC East division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, on September 4.