  "They're the most brutal quarterback coaches": Glen Powell gets honest on learning QB skills from Peyton and Eli Manning for 'Chad Powers' TV show

"They're the most brutal quarterback coaches": Glen Powell gets honest on learning QB skills from Peyton and Eli Manning for 'Chad Powers' TV show

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 30, 2025 15:26 GMT
Red Carpet Premiere Of Hulu
Glen Powell gets honest on learning QB skills from Peyton and Eli Manning for 'Chad Powers' TV show - Source: Getty

Former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning gave a taste of what it's like to be a pro to Hollywood actor Glen Powell. The 'Top Gun: Maverick' star got valuable insights to prepare for his role in Chad Powers, a comedy series by Hulu.

Powell plays a washed-up college quarterback who disguises himself to go for a walk-on tryout at a struggling college program. While Powell plays an imaginary college football quarterback in the series, he was treated as a football player when the executive producers of the show, Peyton and Eli Manning, trained him.

Ahead of the show's premiere on Tuesday, Powell talked to ESPN about how hard it was to train with the two NFL stars.

"That's like the hardest thing," Powell said. "I think, as an actor, it's so hard when you play a quarterback, because it's the most technical position on the field to fake. It's very, very hard. So that was the thing with Peyton and Eli. They were like the most brutal quarterback coaches.

"I was like, 'Please be brutal,' and they put me in front of real, real defenses. They had real guys running at me the whole time, and I was reading the defenses like they were so technical about where my eyes were and how I was processing the field."
His role is inspired by Eli Manning's skit, where the former New York Giants quarterback went for a walk-on tryout at Penn State in a blonde wig and mustache for his series Eli's Places in 2021.

Peyton Manning praised Glen Powell for going the extra mile for his role

The series is produced in part by Omaha Productions, co-founded by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. According to reports, they enlisted former NFL players for roles to make it look authentic and also hired NFL quarterback and offensive coordinator Pat O'Hara to help Glen Powell understand his role.

Peyton, who is regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, praised Powell for his work ethic.

"Good athlete, I watched a lot of film working with his coach, working on his footwork and his hands, so that's my role as an executive producer," Peyton Manning said. "I appreciate these artists and actors and how hard they work to try to do it right. If we're going to do this... let's go all out, right?"

While Powell never played in college, he played football and lacrosse at Westwood High School in Austin. The series has six episodes and premieres on Sep. 30 on Hulu.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
