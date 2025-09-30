"They're the most brutal quarterback coaches": Glen Powell gets honest on learning QB skills from Peyton and Eli Manning for 'Chad Powers' TV show

Former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning gave a taste of what it's like to be a pro to Hollywood actor Glen Powell. The 'Top Gun: Maverick' star got valuable insights to prepare for his role in Chad Powers, a comedy series by Hulu.Powell plays a washed-up college quarterback who disguises himself to go for a walk-on tryout at a struggling college program. While Powell plays an imaginary college football quarterback in the series, he was treated as a football player when the executive producers of the show, Peyton and Eli Manning, trained him.Ahead of the show's premiere on Tuesday, Powell talked to ESPN about how hard it was to train with the two NFL stars.&quot;That's like the hardest thing,&quot; Powell said. &quot;I think, as an actor, it's so hard when you play a quarterback, because it's the most technical position on the field to fake. It's very, very hard. So that was the thing with Peyton and Eli. They were like the most brutal quarterback coaches.&quot;I was like, 'Please be brutal,' and they put me in front of real, real defenses. They had real guys running at me the whole time, and I was reading the defenses like they were so technical about where my eyes were and how I was processing the field.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHis role is inspired by Eli Manning's skit, where the former New York Giants quarterback went for a walk-on tryout at Penn State in a blonde wig and mustache for his series Eli's Places in 2021.Peyton Manning praised Glen Powell for going the extra mile for his roleThe series is produced in part by Omaha Productions, co-founded by Hall of Famer Peyton Manning. According to reports, they enlisted former NFL players for roles to make it look authentic and also hired NFL quarterback and offensive coordinator Pat O'Hara to help Glen Powell understand his role.Peyton, who is regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history, praised Powell for his work ethic.&quot;Good athlete, I watched a lot of film working with his coach, working on his footwork and his hands, so that's my role as an executive producer,&quot; Peyton Manning said. &quot;I appreciate these artists and actors and how hard they work to try to do it right. If we're going to do this... let's go all out, right?&quot;While Powell never played in college, he played football and lacrosse at Westwood High School in Austin. The series has six episodes and premieres on Sep. 30 on Hulu.