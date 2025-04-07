"They’re going to find another way to lose" - Shannon Sharpe goes scorched earth on Josh Allen's Bills after NFL's rule changes

Earlier this week, the NFL announced it's making a massive change to one of its most archaic traditions. The league has teamed with Sony and will use the company's Hawk-Eye virtual measurement technology to measure first downs, retiring their dependency on the chain gang. They will be on the sidelines but won't be needed unless the stadium runs into some technical difficulties.

The much-needed change comes in the aftermath of the Buffalo Bills' controversial failed tush push play in the fourth quarter of the AFC Championship Game. On a 4th-and-1 play, quarterback Josh Allen was ruled short of the line to gain, but replays suggested that he managed to get the necessary yardage before being shoved back.

While most fans sympathized with the Bills on both occasions, Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe wasn't as compassionate. On the Nightcap podcast, the analyst sided with the Chiefs fans who accused the league of wanting to see Allen and Co. make it to the Super Bowl before throwing a jab:

“This is what the Chiefs fans are saying: ‘Damn, they want Buffalo to get to the Super Bowl so bad, they change the rules to help them.’ And guess what, they’re going to find another way to lose.” [From 7:20]

This marks the second time the league has adopted a change following a Bills loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in the playoffs. In the 2022 offseason, the NFL amended its overtime rules, allowing both teams to possess the ball at least once after Buffalo's heartbreaking Divisional Round loss in the extra period against Kansas City.

Shannon Sharpe claims Bills, not rules, at fault for their loss in 2022

Shannon Sharpe not only backed the Chiefs fans' claim but also called out Buffalo and said they have no one to blame but themselves for both defeats, especially the overtime loss in the 2022 AFC Divisional Round duel against the Chiefs:

"Hey, Buffalo, you got to be on the right side of history. Y’all had a lead with 13 seconds left. Listen, Ocho, you deserve to lose if you have a lead with 13 seconds and you allow a team to get in field-goal range, you deserve to lose. You earned that loss." [From 5:42]

The Bills took a three-point lead with 13 seconds left on the clock but allowed Kansas City to get in field goal range with two passes and push the game to overtime.

The Chiefs won the ensuing coin toss and elected to receive and Patrick Mahomes led his team down the field for a touchdown to ensure Josh Allen and the Bills never saw the ball again. It prompted a rule change in the offseason but likely wouldn't have had Buffalo managed to repel Kansas City's attempt to get in field goal range in 13 seconds.

