  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Miami Dolphins
  • “They’re going to go broke”: NFL fans react as Minkah Fitzpatrick lands lucrative signing bonus in revised Dolphins deal

“They’re going to go broke”: NFL fans react as Minkah Fitzpatrick lands lucrative signing bonus in revised Dolphins deal

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 27, 2025 18:01 GMT
NFL: Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice - Source: Imagn
NFL: Pro Bowl Games-AFC Practice - Source: Imagn

The Miami Dolphins are putting their money where their mouth is when it comes to building around defense. Veteran safety Minkah Fitzpatrick will receive a $16.245 million signing bonus as part of a newly revised contract, the team confirmed Sunday. The deal marks a sharp pivot for Miami, which had previously offered Fitzpatrick zero guaranteed money for the 2025 season.

Ad

The restructuring isn’t just about short-term cash; it’s a signal of long-term intentions. Agent Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Fitzpatrick, confirmed that both sides are now working toward a multi-year extension.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Fans expressed mixed reactions on social media.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

One fan wrote: "They're going to go broke."
Ad
Another user wrote: "He doesn't want to be there."
A fan added: "dude is a baller on and off the field."

More fans reacted to the news.

One fan wrote: "Not a bad little signing bonus."
Another fan wrote: "This fall off must be studied."
A fan added: "theyre locking him down before he bounces thats all."
Ad

Originally drafted by the Dolphins in 2018, the former first-round pick was traded to Pittsburgh just weeks into his second year. A move Miami quietly reversed this June by re-acquiring him in a deal that sent Jalen Ramsey and Jonnu Smith to the Steelers.

Drew Rosenhaus working on multiple Dolphins contracts after Minkah Fitzpatrick, as the team addresses cap issues

NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The latest move reinforces Minkah Fitzpatrick’s status not just as a returning piece, but as a core leader in a secondary that’s being retooled under coach Mike McDaniel. With the restructured contract, Fitzpatrick is now guaranteed to earn $17.5 million this season, per sources.

Ad

The restructure also creates about $11 million in cap space, a much-needed amount of space for a franchise trying to realign after an offseason filled with turbulence.

The technical aspects of Fitzpatrick’s revised contract are telling. Miami moved salary from 2026 into 2025, and converted this year’s base pay into a bonus, effectively front-loading the guarantee while keeping flexibility. The safety remains on the books for $15.6 million next year, when the team could either extend or restructure again.

Ad

Meanwhile, Rosenhaus is also handling negotiations for defensive tackle Zach Sieler, last year’s team MVP. The agent attended practice over the weekend and witnessed Fitzpatrick pull off the defense’s first takeaway of training camp.

There’s no question Fitzpatrick brings an elite pedigree (516 tackles, 18 interceptions, three All-Pro selections, and five Pro Bowl nods across his career). After an offseason filled with distractions and internal drama, the Dolphins are staking their defensive rebuild on a leader they once let go.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications