"They're gonna find something they'll critique": Drake Maye responds to media criticizing his footwork ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Drake Maye is the NFL prospect that the media has focused in on this draft season. With Caleb Williams a nearly perfect prospect in many people's eyes and Jayden Daniels coming off of a Heisman campaign, it's Maye who is being analyzed a lot more closely.

With less than a day between Maye and his new NFL team, he has responded to the criticism. No prospect is perfect, but the former UNC player has been maligned a bit.

Maye said about the criticism:

"I think sometimes they say that I get out a little bit early and I can hang in there more, you know, when instead of getting on the run or moving a little bit, but no, really.

"I think, you know, some of the some of the, you know, this is critiquing in the media world just just happens with you know, any prospect out there, they're gonna find something that they'll critique and yeah, as part of it."

The quarterback's footwork has been the main criticism by analysts, pundits and fans. For Maye, it's all part of the process. Prospect fatigue happens sometimes and before the draft actually happens, all there is to talk about is pros and cons for each player.

Drake Maye could have multiple suitors

Caleb Williams is the favorite to go No. 1 overall to the Chicago Bears. Drake Maye could be the second pick to the Washington Commanders, but it's looking more like Jayden Daniels every day.

Drake Maye could go to a wide variety of teams

That puts Maye in a very interesting situation. The New England Patriots aren't guaranteed to select a quarterback in this draft, meaning Maye could fall to Arizona's fourth pick. If he does, or if New England opts to forego his services, there could be a bidding war.

Both the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings have mulled trading up to third or fourth overall depending on what happens with New England. If Maye is on the board there, those two teams, as well as potentially the Las Vegas Raiders or Denver Broncos, might start calling the Patriots/Cardinals with vigor.