"They're kind of asking for trouble" - NFL reporter predicts Bill Belichick's overconfidence will lead to Patriots' failure 

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots made the playoffs last year, but they will face some unique challenges entering the 2022 NFL season. NFL reporter Ben Volin recently appeared on an episode of The Herd with Colin Cowherd to discuss the Patriots' current situation. Here's what he had to say:

"I don't think they've done a great job of preparing for the future. That was one of the hallmarks of the Patriots program for 15, almost 20 years, is they always had the next man up and the next guy ready. The last few years, that's kind of fallen off the wayside."

Volin continued by discussing their coaching staff.

"McDaniels takes some coaches with him. Dante Garnett, he retires. They don't really have good solutions. Belichick is really just taking it upon himself. Him and Matt Patricia, like their whole theory is - I alone can fix it. They're running the offensive line or coaching the receivers. They're calling the plays. Matt Patricia is running the salary cap."

Volin talks about the many roles Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia will be taking on this season.

"Each of these guys is wearing about 27 different hats right now. So if it was anyone but Belichick, I think you said it before, it was anyone other than Belichick who came up with this setup, with Belichick and his former defensive coordinator now running the offense. Any coach, anyone, other than Belichick would get crushed with this."

Volin spoke about Mac Jones' development also.

"I'm allowing, you know, a little wait and see approach. Like Belichick is certainly a football genius. He has a ton of respect for Matt Patricia, so that has to count for something.

"And I am coming around to the idea of, I like that Matt Patricia and Belichick are defensive guys who are going to be in Mac Jones headset. Tom Brady always spoke about how crucial was for his development to have that defensive perspective. So I am coming around to it."

Volin concluded with skepticism about the Patriots' decisions.

"But boy, to not have an experienced play caller, or many experienced offensive coaches around this team, they haven't drafted well, they're just asking for a lot of things to go right this year. And frankly, it might be too much of an ask. They're kind of asking for trouble."

While the Patriots are surely in a unique situation this year, it's hard to question Bill Belichick's master plan, which has generally worked out well for him in New England.

Bill Belichick's head coaching career with the New England Patriots

Bill Belichick with the Vince Lombardi trophy

Bill Belichick has an incredible 383-266 career record, including in the playoffs, as the head coach of the Patriots, winning well over 70 percent of his total games. He has won nine conference championships and six Super Bowls, both of which are the most in NFL history by any head coach.

Bill Belichick helped the Patriots reach the playoffs last season with rookie quarterback Mac Jones as the starter. This was just two years removed from Tom Brady departing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Belichick's overall plan has worked so far.

