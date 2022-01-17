"I can play better" - Mac Jones shares offseason plans in honest admission after blowout loss to Bills

Mac Jones is the only rookie quarterback to make the NFL Playoffs in the 2021 season. Unfortunately, his run only lasted one game after his New England Patriots were slaughtered by the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills won the game 47-17 while dominating from start to finish.

Being a quarterback comes with the majority of the spotlight for a team. They get most of the credit when a team wins and most of the blame when a team loses, regardless of whether or not it was their fault.

Jones took ownership of the loss in the post-game press conference, stating that he needs to play better if the Patriots are going to go further next year.

Ryan Spagnoli @Ryan_Spags Mac Jones: "I appreciate all the guys having my back - I wish I could have played better...I think they'll be a lot of strides this off-season, working together and I think that will show up next year." #Patriots Mac Jones: "I appreciate all the guys having my back - I wish I could have played better...I think they'll be a lot of strides this off-season, working together and I think that will show up next year." #Patriots

"I appreciate all the guys having my back. I wish I could have played better. I think they'll be a lot of strides this offseason. Working together and I think that will show up next year."

The future looks bright for the Patriots with Mac Jones

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones

The New England Patriots' loss against the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs was not necessarily Mac Jones' fault. He still demonstrated leadership and accountability in his post-game press conference by putting the blame on himself.

Jones didn't have a good game against the Bills, but neither did the Patriots defense. Jones threw for 232 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while being outdueled by Josh Allen, who had a spectacular game.

The Patriots aren't really built to win shootouts this year, rather counting on their defense and rushing attack to keep them in games.

Their season-long strategy failed them in a major way against the Bills, who scored a touchdown on seven straight possessions to start the Wild Card game. Even if Jones had played his best game of the season, he probably wouldn't have been able to keep up with the Bills in this game.

The Patriots defense literally couldn't stop them from scoring at all.

Mark Daniels @MarkDanielsPJ Mac Jones:



"For me, obviously, I was a rookie and played like that sometimes and I shouldn’t have. I could’ve played better. That’s my goal this offseason, just to advance and bring the guys along with me." Mac Jones: "For me, obviously, I was a rookie and played like that sometimes and I shouldn’t have. I could’ve played better. That’s my goal this offseason, just to advance and bring the guys along with me."

Despite the disappointing end to the season, the Patriots should be encouraged by the leadership and determination of their young quarterback. He was quick to point out his own shortcomings while also looking for ways to improve.

He has goals for the offseason and is aware of things he needs to improve on.

Mac Jones had the best season among all rookie quarterbacks, leading the way in almost every category. He finished the regular season with 3,801 passing yards with 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while leading the Patriots to the playoffs.

Also Read Article Continues below

If he can in fact continue to improve his game going forward, the future looks bright in New England.

Edited by LeRon Haire