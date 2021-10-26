"They're making it look easy" - Randy Moss on Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase duo

The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the league’s most pleasant surprises this season, with quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase turning a lot of heads.

The Bengals have found much success through their promising young offensive core led by Burrow. The LSU product has built off his rookie campaign, as he’s tied for 6th with 14 passing touchdowns, 14th with 1,540 passing yards on a 70.7 percent completion rate and holds a 107.9 passer rating.

Burrow is on the trajectory to record 4,107 passing yards and throw 37 touchdown passes. Meanwhile, Chase exploded onto the scene in his first year as he’s 4th with 553 receiving yards and tied for 4th with five receiving touchdowns.

He’s trajected to post 1,475 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He joined Hall of Famer Randy Moss as the only other player to record at least 400 receiving yards and five touchdowns in his first five career games. Moss has taken notice.

"It's good to see the Bengals get another Heisman No. 1 pick," Moss said via Bengals.com. "A Fred Biletnikoff winner … They've got a fan base thirsting for these guys, 'To get us over the hump.' … When Palmer and Ocho were playing they were overshadowed by just how good that Black and Blue Division really was. Now it's just good to see them have some names and they're putting up numbers and being helped led by a rookie in Ja'Marr Chase. That's great to see."

The Bengals are in a promising spot with their duo leading the charge as their strong chemistry from their brief time together at LSU has translated to NFL success. The two are anchoring Cincinnati’s offense as Chase’s big-play is syncing with Burrow’s strong arm.

Comparing the new Bengals' duo to Carson Palmer and Chad Johnson makes a lot of sense, considering the high level of production. The main factor to watch moving forward with Burrow and Chase will be whether they can be consistent as teams adjust their coverage against this duo.

It could lead to Burrow and Chase potentially one day surpassing Palmer and Johnson’s years of strong production. Beyond that, the Bengals hold a promising future ahead with their dynamic duo headlining the offense. All that could spell reaching the playoffs and much more.

