  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "They’re the problem": Stephen A. Smith slams Cowboys fans for enabling Jerry Jones’ reign amid Micah Parsons' contract controversy 

"They’re the problem": Stephen A. Smith slams Cowboys fans for enabling Jerry Jones’ reign amid Micah Parsons' contract controversy 

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 12, 2025 18:17 GMT
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is inviting criticism from all corners in the wake of Micah Parsons' failed contract extension talks, which have now led the defensive end to request a trade.

Ad

The team's star pass rusher is coming into the final year of his rookie contract. However, Dallas has made no indication to extend his contract, with Jones focusing more on the games that Parsons missed due to injury when asked about his potential extension.

On Tuesday's edition of "First Take," host Stephen A Smith took aim at the Cowboys fanbase concerning their owner. Smith said:

“Cowboys fans, everywhere, they’re the problem. You know why? Because Jerry Jones is about popularity. Jerry Jones is about the system. Jerry Jones is about the allure, the headlines, the attention."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

Jones' Cowboys are the most valuable NFL franchise (according to Forbes). From a financial perspective, the Cowboys are strong. However, the average fan does not care much for the business side of the NFL. They care about the on-field product. For them, championships are the main and only goal.

This is something that the Cowboys have not been able to do since the 1995 season. The best way to do this is to have the strongest players on the team.

Ad

The Cowboys are currently in possession of one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in Micah Parsons. If Dallas lets him go, the team's defense would get significantly weaker.

Hollywood actor Denzel Washington on Jerry Jones

Also, on "First Take," Hollywood actor and Dallas Cowboys fan Denzel Washington gave his opinion on Jerry Jones.

" I don’t like what (Jones) is doing," Washington said. "I respect the owner, but I don’t like what it’s doing to the fans. He’s not thinking about us, the fans. He’s thinking about his pockets. It’s like … there’s box office and there’s The Oscars. And you ain’t been to (The Oscars) in a minute. At the end of the day, I’m still gonna wear my hat with the star on it … but all money ain’t good money, Jerry!”

Washington's comments are likely to be mirrored by many Cowboys fans, who are still waiting for Dallas to win the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1995 season. Amid this, several of them may not like it if Jones is more focused on making more money rather than trying to help the team he owns.

About the author
Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick

Twitter icon

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications