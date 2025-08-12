"They’re the problem": Stephen A. Smith slams Cowboys fans for enabling Jerry Jones’ reign amid Micah Parsons' contract controversy 

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is inviting criticism from all corners in the wake of Micah Parsons' failed contract extension talks, which have now led the defensive end to request a trade.The team's star pass rusher is coming into the final year of his rookie contract. However, Dallas has made no indication to extend his contract, with Jones focusing more on the games that Parsons missed due to injury when asked about his potential extension.On Tuesday's edition of &quot;First Take,&quot; host Stephen A Smith took aim at the Cowboys fanbase concerning their owner. Smith said:“Cowboys fans, everywhere, they’re the problem. You know why? Because Jerry Jones is about popularity. Jerry Jones is about the system. Jerry Jones is about the allure, the headlines, the attention.&quot;Jones' Cowboys are the most valuable NFL franchise (according to Forbes). From a financial perspective, the Cowboys are strong. However, the average fan does not care much for the business side of the NFL. They care about the on-field product. For them, championships are the main and only goal.This is something that the Cowboys have not been able to do since the 1995 season. The best way to do this is to have the strongest players on the team.The Cowboys are currently in possession of one of the best pass rushers in the NFL in Micah Parsons. If Dallas lets him go, the team's defense would get significantly weaker.Hollywood actor Denzel Washington on Jerry JonesAlso, on &quot;First Take,&quot; Hollywood actor and Dallas Cowboys fan Denzel Washington gave his opinion on Jerry Jones.&quot; I don’t like what (Jones) is doing,&quot; Washington said. &quot;I respect the owner, but I don’t like what it’s doing to the fans. He’s not thinking about us, the fans. He’s thinking about his pockets. It’s like … there’s box office and there’s The Oscars. And you ain’t been to (The Oscars) in a minute. At the end of the day, I’m still gonna wear my hat with the star on it … but all money ain’t good money, Jerry!”Washington's comments are likely to be mirrored by many Cowboys fans, who are still waiting for Dallas to win the Super Bowl for the first time since the 1995 season. Amid this, several of them may not like it if Jones is more focused on making more money rather than trying to help the team he owns.