"They're a worse team" - Ex-NFL QB questions Aaron Rodgers' decision to "downgrade" with Giants

By Vincent Pensabene
Modified Mar 04, 2025 18:04 GMT
NFL: Miami Dolphins at New York Jets - Source: Imagn

The New York Jets have opted to release quarterback Aaron Rodgers, one of the more intriguing free agents this summer. The New York Giants, who share a stadium with the Jets, have expressed an interest in him. However, not everyone is excited about the potential connection between Rodgers and the Giants.

On the "Scoop City" podcast with Dianna Russini, co-host and former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel discussed Rodgers' free agency. Daniels believes it does not make sense for Rodgers to "downgrade" to joining the Giants. Daniel said:

"And now, you're hitching your wagon to Aaron Rodgers because, well, what's the next best thing? And if I'm Aaron, my perspective is: Aaron, what else is out there? Like, what are you trying to do? Are you trying to win? Are you just playing to make some more money? I know you're not broke. You're really, really rich. You've made a ton of money in your career."
Daniels continues to discuss how there are not many offensive pieces currently on the New York Giants, which would be a massive issue for Rodgers to play well in 2025.

"And I just think going across town to the Giants is a downgrade," Daniel added. "They’re a worse team, skill-wise, than the New York Jets. Sure, they have Malik Nabers, and they have Tyrone Tracy. They’ve got a good left tackle, but the offensive line isn’t great."
Aaron Rodgers had a good statistical season in 2024, completing 368-of-584 (63.0%) of his passes for 3,897 yards with 28 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions. It could be interesting to see where he winds up playing next season.

What will the Giants do at quarterback?

The Giants have shown the ability to dip their toes in a bunch of different areas in terms of the quarterback as they technically do not have any quarterbacks on the roster with Drew Lock and Tim Boyle being unrestricted free agents while Tommy DeVito is an exclusive rights free agent.

The team holds the third overall pick in this year's draft so they will likely select any rookie quarterback, but there are rumors the team is interested in trading up. The free-agent quarterbacks could be interesting and with the franchise looking for a spark, do not be surprised to see the Giants get a veteran presence and a rookie backup.

