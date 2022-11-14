Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley is seemingly in the hot seat once again.

After missing the playoffs last season, the Chargers stand to potentially miss out on the post-season this year.

After the Week 10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, they are now 5-4. Although injuries have plagued the season for the Chargers, many expected the team to be better this season under Brandon Staley.

Colin Cowherd highlighted major issues for the Chargers under Staley and believes the team lacks identity. He went on to compare him to Nathaniel Hackett, who is having similar issues in Denver. Here's what Cowherd said:

"You know my problem with the Chargers since Brandon Staley took the team over, and I say this understanding they were missing their top five wide receivers. They don't really have an identity. I don't know what they are. I never felt San Francisco was in trouble because they have an identity."

Cowherd added:

"The Chargers are going to have to figure things out at the end of this year with Brandon Staley. Staley is a defensive coach, they can't stop the run. I'm always concerned when a coach can't solve his side of the ball quickly like Nathaniel Hackett in Denver."

Cowherd continued, saying pointing out that though Hackett is an offensive coach, Denver's offense has been stale, and it's the same case in LA with Staley being a defensive coach.

Staley and the Chargers are currently in second place in the AFC West and are the 8th overall seed in the AFC. They are currently the 30th-ranked defense when it comes to stopping the run game, which will be a major concern going forward.

Staley is unlikely to be fired this season, but if things don't improve and they miss out on the playoffs, could we see him leaving the Los Angeles Chargers?

Brandon Staley's Chargers face Chiefs next week

Los Angeles Chargers v San Francisco 49ers

Things don't get any easier for the Los Angeles Chargers as they face the Kansas City Chiefs next week.

The Chiefs have the best record in the AFC. Coming away with a positive result is going to be a tough task for the Chargers.

Justin Herbert was seen as an MVP candidate at the start of the season but it seems like Patrick Mahomes is going to win the second MVP of his career.

It will be interesting to see how Justin Herbert plays against the Chiefs as many people have begun doubting him as well.

Currently, the Chiefs are favored by -5.5 points against the Chargers in Week 11.

