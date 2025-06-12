“They set up the schedule” - Lawrence Guy hints Aaron Rodgers' 2025 season with Steelers is scripted revenge tour for 4x NFL MVP

After a rocky stint in New York that failed to deliver postseason success for the Jets, Aaron Rodgers joined Pittsburgh on a team-friendly $13.65 million deal.

Now, ex-defensive lineman Lawrence Guy believes league schedulers intentionally created Pittsburgh's 2025 calendar around Aaron Rodgers' comeback story.

He appeared on The Jim Rome Show on Wednesday and said:

"I feel like they set up that schedule for Aaron to go there. If we just throwing it out there, like everything was pitch first schedule. Like, 'Hey, this is gonna be Aaron's Revenge tour.'

"I feel like he's a good talent quarterback. He's aging, but he still has the ability to lead the team. The team has already been built and they continue to be built."

Jim Rome @jimrome LINK "I feel like they set up the schedule for Aaron to go there." @thatLGUY on Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers' 'Revenge Tour' 2025 schedule.

Pittsburgh opens its season on Sept. 7 at MetLife Stadium against the Jets, Aaron Rodgers' former employer. Week 8 features Green Bay visiting Heinz Field for Sunday Night Football on Oct. 26, marking the four-time MVP's first home game against his longtime franchise, the Green Bay Packers.

Guy warns division competition threatens Aaron Rodgers' Steelers' title hopes

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers Minicamp - Source: Imagn

Lawrence Guy warned that the path to AFC North supremacy remains steep, particularly with division rivals fielding elite quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow:

"You see this organization trying to regain their identity back to what they were. And like you said, they've always been a winning organization.

"But when you have Lamar, when you have Joe, it's just a really difficult, division and being that, that North division is always up in the air between whatever game you're playing inside by."

Pittsburgh hasn't captured a playoff victory since Kansas City drafted Patrick Mahomes in 2017. Coach Mike Tomlin maintains an 18-year streak without losing seasons despite postseason struggles.

Guy offered his evaluation method for measuring team progress during early-season games:

"So they have opportunity to be successful. They added their pieces, but it takes time to tell. I always believed in that third game, you gotta see how a team is developing.

"And when it comes to that fourth, fifth game, you can say, 'Okay, they're gonna have a good run, or they're gonna have a a little bit of struggle and they have opportunity.' But it's always that third, fourth game that you gotta see the identity of being built into a team."

Pittsburgh made a major offseason splash by acquiring DK Metcalf, reshaping its offense after parting ways with George Pickens and Najee Harris. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, known for his run-heavy tendencies, now faces the challenge of adjusting to Aaron Rodgers' pass-first instincts.

Last season, Rodgers ranked near the top of the league in pass attempts, a stark contrast to Smith’s preference for ground control. Analysts remain split, with ESPN’s Ryan Clark noting that while Rodgers upgrades the position, he may no longer have the elite edge needed to carry a postseason push.

For his part, Metcalf appears confident in the fit. He praised Rodgers’ timing and ability to extend plays, as per BBC.com.

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

