"They should've drafted Shedeur Sanders" - Saints fans want GM Mickey Loomis fired after Derek Carr announces retirement

Derek Carr's surprise retirement has sparked a fan firestorm in New Orleans, and Saints GM Mickey Loomis is feeling the heat. Carr, who tore his labrum while throwing in March, announced he’s hanging it up after medical experts ruled surgery wouldn't guarantee a full return.
The Saints quarterback's decision comes after months of uncertainty and consultations with doctors, his wife Heather, and the Saints' medical staff.
Apart from Carr's loss, Saints fans are focused on one more thing — they’re demanding Loomis’ job. Social media exploded after Carr’s announcement, with one X user writing,
One fan said, "Saints should’ve drafted Shedeur."
Another wrote, "Saints real life couldve had Shedeur. Now they in the running for #1 pick next year. The fans deserve better."
One X user tweeted, "Yall knew this man wasn’t gon be ready for the season and STILL skipped Shedeur!?!?@Saints"
"I'm never forgiving the Saints for not drafting Shedeur," tweeted one more.
One fan commented, "Fire Mickey loomis."
"mickey loomis gotta go next," said another.
Another asked for Saints GM's sacking, saying, "Mickey Loomis needs to follow suit 🤭"
The Saints are now staring at a quarterback crisis, and fans are turning on the front office. Loomis is under severe pressure.
Who will be Saints QB1 after Derek Carr's retirement?
With Derek Carr officially retiring, the New Orleans Saints suddenly find themselves in QB1 search mode. All signs point to rookie Tyler Shough taking the QB1 duties with this development in New Orleans.
He was drafted No. 40 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. The former Louisville signal-caller lit up the ACC last season, tossing for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns with just six picks. Carr’s shoulder troubles paved Shough’s path to this opportunity.
Scans in March revealed a torn labrum and severe rotator cuff damage, which ultimately led to Carr's decision to walk away from football. New Orleans didn’t wait to act. Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener are the only other quarterbacks on the roster, but the Saints spent a premium draft pick on the 6-foot-5 Shough, indicating their priorities.
Though anything can happen in training camp, Shough clearly has the starting job to lose. New Orleans fans may be witnessing the start of a new era.
