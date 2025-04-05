"They take a toll": Cam Newton warns Cowboys QB Dak Prescott on shedding pounds in offseason

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton has a word of advice for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the midst of the offseason. As Prescott is rehabilitating from a hamstring injury, Newton warns the Cowboys quarterback against losing too much weight this offseason.

Ad

Speaking on the "4th & 1 with Cam Newton" podcast, Newton used his own past experiences to reflect on how having some extra weight on you can help with taking hits.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I couldn't be 240 and running as much as I did because those hits, they add up, they take a toll. I'm saying Dak Prescott looks really good and I'm not saying this in no type of sleazy way, like bro, the offseason is where you become the best version of yourself.”

The former first overall pick of the 2011 NFL draft was a quarterback unlike anything fans had ever seen at the time of his arrival in the league. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 245 pounds, Newton's pure size and strength gave him the ability, as a quarterback, to run with the power of a running back, to go along with some blazing speed.

Ad

He'd go on to win an NFL MVP award, earn a first-team All-Pro selection that same year and is a three-time Pro Bowler.

Dak Prescott hoping to bounce back after disappointing 2024 NFL campaign

NFL: Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Heading into the 2024 NFL season, Prescott and the Cowboys agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $240 million. This included $231 million guaranteed to go along with an $80 million signing bonus.

Ad

What followed, however, was not what the Dallas organization was hoping for. Prescott only managed to play in eight games that season before going down with an injury.

In those eight games, Prescott threw for 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He was also sacked 21 times before being shelved for the year. Prescott suffered a hamstring injury during the Cowboys' Week 9 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. The injury was initially only expected to keep Prescott out for a few weeks.

Ad

However, it was later determined that Prescott would need season-ending surgery to repair the ailment. Now, Prescott is deep in preparations to return to form in 2025, hoping to lead Dallas for a complete campaign next season, fully healthy.

Before that, Dallas will attempt to add more weapons to surround Prescott for next season in the 2025 NFL draft, which kicks off on Thursday, April 24.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jon-Anthony Fuentes Jon-Anthony Fuentes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over nine years of experience in the field with publications such as LowKickMMA.



His favorite team is the Texas Longhorns, and their winning the national championship over USC in 2006 fuelled his fandom.



Jon's favorite players include Johnny Manziel, Tahj Boyd, Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins and Colt McCoy. They were all childhood heroes for Jon and while it didn't work out in the NFL for all of them, what they achieved in college cannot be understated.



When not watching or writing about football, Jon enjoys playing sports and computer games. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.