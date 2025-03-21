"They are taking Shedeur Sanders": Mina Kimes interprets Browns QB plans after inside scoop from Myles Garrett

ESPN analyst Mina Kimes made speculation about the Cleveland Browns' draft plans after sharing her interpretation of defensive star Myles Garrett's recent comments.

Ad

Myles Garrett, the Browns' four-time All-Pro edge rusher, recently signed a record-breaking contract extension. This makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history with an average salary of $40 million per year.

On Friday, Kimes posted a snippet of her podcast discussion on X with the caption: "Myles Garrett told Andrew Siciliano he has a good idea of who the Browns' next QB is. If we game things out...does that mean it's Shedeur Sanders?"

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"What does Miles Garrett know? This is based on a wonderful clip from a friend of the show, friend of mine - Andrew Siciliano. So he was interviewing Myles Garrett, and he basically asked him, 'What do you know about the quarterback?' I can't remember how he put it, but he was like, you know, clearly, Myles Garrett agreed to come back for an enormous amount of money to get some information. And Garrett, straight up, says to him, I'm paraphrasing - he's had conversations with the team about the plan and quarterback in black, and knows what that plan is. My interpretation of that is that they are taking Shedeur Sanders because everybody agrees Cam Ward is QB1," said Kimes.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

This analysis stems from Garrett Garrett's recent interview with NFL Network's Andrew Siciliano where he revealed having insight into the team's quarterback plans. After signing his massive four-year extension worth $204.8 million with $122.8 million guaranteed, Garrett Garrett told Siciliano (March 15):

"After conversations, I do have an idea [of who the quarterback is going to be]. I like it enough to be here smiling in front of you. I think we have a good chance of that happening and making the most out of it."

Ad

Myles Garrett's comments about Shedeur Sanders might not be that practical

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal - Source: Imagn

The Browns have the second overall draft pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, placing them in a position to take one of the best quarterback prospects.

Ad

Analyst Todd McShay strengthened this likelihood on his podcast, asserting he thinks Shedeur Sanders is "truly in play" for the Browns at the second pick.

McShay noted Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski's history with pocket passers as a significant element, citing on his podcast (March 17):

"Stefanski has a proven track record of getting the most out of pocket passing quarterbacks with limited mobility."

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler shared similar information on the "Dan Patrick Show," saying (March 17):

Ad

"I do know that they like Shedeur. To what extent, if they're willing to pick him No. 2 overall I cannot say. I do know there's some love there for Shedeur Sanders and sort of his computer brain to be able to feel out the game mentally."

The Browns' quarterback situation remains complicated by Deshaun Watson's contract. McShay called it "the worst contract given to an individual maybe in the history of sports." This financial burden limits Cleveland's options in free agency, potentially making the draft their best opportunity to address the position.

The New York Giants have been connected to both Russell Wilson and Aaron Rodgers in free agency. They are also reportedly considering trading up for Washington State quarterback Cam Ward.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.