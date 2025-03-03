“They thought he’d stay” - NFL insider gives perspective on Mike McCarthy’s departure from Cowboys

Even with a losing season and missing the playoffs, Mike McCarthy had a chance to remain the Dallas Cowboys head coach. That's according to NFL insider Dianna Russini, who discussed the team's thought process at the end of the 2024 campaign on Monday's episode of "Pardon My Take."

"I think they thought he'd stay, that they'd be able to knock out a contract. They obviously were not able to do that after having conversations with him," Russini said. (1:46:43)

The former Super Bowl-winning head coach with the Green Bay Packers was in the final year of his Cowboys contract in 2024, missing the playoffs for the second time in his tenure with the club.

Russini added that the team inquired about hiring former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who had won six Super Bowls on the Pats' sidelines.

"At the time, Belichick was already kind of doing the North Carolina thing, and I'd heard that Dallas had some feelers out to him," Russini added.

In December, Belichick was named the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels, his first head coaching gig in college football. According to Russini, Belichick was one of the few names the team was exploring by the end of last season.

"If that’s their search, they probably could have been better," Russini said. "They probably could have gotten the opportunity with other coaches if they’d made the call earlier."

Four candidates were interviewed for the Cowboys head coaching vacancy: Brian Schottenheimer, former offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Robert Saleh and Leslie Frazier, with Schottenheimer eventually getting the job.

Brian Schottenheimer was always in the Cowboys’ plans

Although the Dallas Cowboys struggled offensively last season, Brian Schottenheimer's job was never in jeopardy. As their offensive coordinator in 2024, his group averaged 327.5 yards per game, 20.6 points per game and had just 30 points or more in three games. Those numbers were lower compared to 2023.

"From the perspective of the Dallas Cowboys, Brian Schottenheimer had to be a piece of it, whether that meant head coach, OC, they were not parting ways with Brian Schottenheimer," Russini said. (1:47:15)

Schottenheimer’s hiring in January surprised many, as the media did not know him to be in contention for the post when the announcement was made.

One of his biggest supporters was Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

