"They try to find magic in bottle": NFL insider takes aim at Jerry Jones' Cowboys as Joe Milton fails massively in preseason game vs. Ravens

The Dallas Cowboys started their second preseason game with Joe Milton as their quarterback. The experiment did not go well, with the second-round quarterback finishing the game with just 50% of his passes completed, no touchdowns, one interception and one safety.This was a game to forget for the young quarterback. The Baltimore Ravens, the Cowboys' opponents, started Cooper Rush as their quarterback. Dallas allowed Cooper Rush, their former backup, to move during the offseason, while trading with the New England Patriots to acquire Milton.Midway through the game, Jerry Jones received harsh criticism from one of the Cowboys' most well-known beat writers. Clarence Hill was upset with the team's move to acquire Milton, as they gave up a mid-round pick for a backup quarterback. Seeing Rush playing on the other team had Clarence complaining about the owner:&quot;Typical Cowboys. Instead of developing a quarterback, they try to find magic in a bottle&quot;Rush himself did not have a great night. He threw two interceptions while he was on the field. However, he also completed 66% of his passes and connected to a touchdown as the Ravens won 33-14. While the score in preseason is meaningless, he was a more proven option than Milton.Jerry Jones avoids question about Micah Parsons' contract negotiations with the CowboysThis offseason has been difficult for fans of the team, as the unnecessary saga of Micah Parsons extending his contract has been prolonged by Jones. He has been heavily criticized, and the needle isn't moving on this negotiation.On Wednesday, he was asked by a reporter whether the franchise and the defender were negotiating, but he said that there were no recent talks. When a reporter asked why there was nothing new to report with their franchise player, Jones dodged the question:&quot;Nothing. We might, or we might not talk. And the rest of that gets into what we do every day. I'm glad he's been here. It's important for the team, teammates, but it's important for him to pick up all of the coaching and nuances. And osmosis is a very big thing and he's been handling that part of it.&quot;Parsons continues to watch practice, and he's present at the training camp, but without a new deal, he continues to be away from the field. He publicly asked to be traded a few weeks ago.