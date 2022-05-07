“They’ve become exasperated” - Mike Florio suggests Browns are fed up with Baker Mayfield due to his relationship with the media

The Baker Mayfield speculation continues! It makes one wonder if the quarterback was truly as mediocre as analysts seem to think.

Why are we all still talking about him? Jimmy Garoppolo’s future is uncertain as well and this is a player who led his team to the NFC championship game last season.

Nevertheless, Mike Florio took to his show Pro Football Talk on NBC Sports, and discussed the Baker Mayfield situation with Peter King. The talk turned to Mayfield’s prospects with certain teams.

They also discussed how he could benefit from staying with the Cleveland Browns, despite the team's growing frustrations with him.

“This is a mess and it all flows from the Cleveland Brown’s stubbornness. You know, the 49ers are stubborn, the Browns are stubborn, and the Browns are determined to get value for this asset that they have without fully acknowledging the human problems they’re inviting by clinging to Baker Mayfield’s contract.”

Florio then revealed that he has heard about Browns feeling exasperated with Mayfield.

“From what I've heard Peter, and you may have heard the same thing, the Browns have become exasperated. Not just with how he is to deal within the building, but with the idea that he runs, they believe, to the media. Or someone close to him runs to the media with any and all grievances he may have. And it's one of the reasons they decided they’ve had enough of it.”

Baker Mayfield's off the field woes may be enough to get him cut from the team

Florio and King discussed the quarterback’s situation at some length. King said he understood the embattled quarterback’s anger and would feel the same way were he in the same situation.

The Browns may have missed their window to move Mayfield on. The other 31 teams in the NFL have addressed their quarterback needs through free agency or the draft. Mayfield may have hurt himself as well with his tendency to take all of his issues with the team to the media or social media.

However, this seems tame in comparison to Deshaun Watson’s off the field issues. At this point, the Browns are going to hang on to Mayfield or cut him. If the latter happens, it would probably be more likely that Mayfield ends up on another team in some capacity, even if it’s not as a starter.

