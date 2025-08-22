  • home icon
  "They didn't want world to know Eli Manning was seeing a therapist": Insider drops bombshell on Giants' approach in handling their star QB's fame

"They didn't want world to know Eli Manning was seeing a therapist": Insider drops bombshell on Giants' approach in handling their star QB's fame

By Ben Tredinnick
Published Aug 22, 2025 19:21 GMT
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Record - Source: Imagn

Eli Manning is a New York Giants legend. His two Super Bowl wins against Tom Brady and his New England Patriots put him in the sport's history books. In the latest edition of "Pablo Torre Finds Out," NFL insider Seth Wickersham spoke about one of the ways Eli coped with being the leading quarterback of one of the biggest teams in the NFL.

"Eli Manning saw a therapist with the Giants, and when he started to see the therapist, the main thing from an organizational standpoint is that they did not want it to get out," Wickersham said. "They did not want the world to know that their quarterback was seeing a therapist."
The Manning family has cultivated a strong image throughout their time in football. They are seen as the elite quarterback family, who not only perform at the highest level all the time, but can cope with the pressures of this role with ease.

The claim that Manning sought therapy to help himself cope with these pressures might be applauded in today's time. Wickersham noted the role that the New York City media would have played if the news that Eli was seeing a therapist had been made public. The sports media in the Big Apple is known to be critical at times and has a strong influence over a large number of people.

Eli Manning on his plans for Jaxson Dart

Eli Manning has been a pivotal part of the development of new Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart. The two share a joint connection given they both played at Ole Miss, and Dart is hoping to lead the Giants to the same level of success that Manning had.

Eli spoke to CBS Sports about his plans for Dart, saying:

"I've told him, 'Hey, I'm here to help in any way. I'm a phone call away, a text away, but I'm not getting in the way."

This plan keeps communication open between the two. Manning has dealt with everything that Dart is likely to deal with during his time in New York. Now, Eli can advise and help the young quarterback develop.

Ben Tredinnick

Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.

Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.

Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.

He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.

A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.

When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat.

Edited by Krutik Jain
