"They didn't want world to know Eli Manning was seeing a therapist": Insider drops bombshell on Giants' approach in handling their star QB's fame

Eli Manning is a New York Giants legend. His two Super Bowl wins against Tom Brady and his New England Patriots put him in the sport's history books. In the latest edition of &quot;Pablo Torre Finds Out,&quot; NFL insider Seth Wickersham spoke about one of the ways Eli coped with being the leading quarterback of one of the biggest teams in the NFL.&quot;Eli Manning saw a therapist with the Giants, and when he started to see the therapist, the main thing from an organizational standpoint is that they did not want it to get out,&quot; Wickersham said. &quot;They did not want the world to know that their quarterback was seeing a therapist.&quot;The Manning family has cultivated a strong image throughout their time in football. They are seen as the elite quarterback family, who not only perform at the highest level all the time, but can cope with the pressures of this role with ease.The claim that Manning sought therapy to help himself cope with these pressures might be applauded in today's time. Wickersham noted the role that the New York City media would have played if the news that Eli was seeing a therapist had been made public. The sports media in the Big Apple is known to be critical at times and has a strong influence over a large number of people.Eli Manning on his plans for Jaxson DartEli Manning has been a pivotal part of the development of new Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart. The two share a joint connection given they both played at Ole Miss, and Dart is hoping to lead the Giants to the same level of success that Manning had.Eli spoke to CBS Sports about his plans for Dart, saying:&quot;I've told him, 'Hey, I'm here to help in any way. I'm a phone call away, a text away, but I'm not getting in the way.&quot;This plan keeps communication open between the two. Manning has dealt with everything that Dart is likely to deal with during his time in New York. Now, Eli can advise and help the young quarterback develop.