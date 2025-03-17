"They should withdraw their bid" NFL insider goes scorched earth on Giants' pursuit of Aaron Rodgers amid Shedeur Sanders' draft buzz

Aaron Rodgers was released by the New York Jets on Wednesday, the first day of the new league year. While the future Pro Football Hall of Famer has been linked to the New York Giants in free agency, nothing has materialized as he remains unsigned.

Josina Anderson of Bovada recently made the case that the franchise should not have an interest in the four-time NFL MVP. The NFL insider wrote that the Giants should focus on drafting Shedeur Sanders instead of signing Rodgers:

"Not only should the Giants withdraw their bid for Aaron Rodgers, they never should’ve entered this confusing courtship to begin with. It would be clear to Ray Charles that they’re not Rodgers’ first or second pick, in my opinion, not to mention it’s also unnecessary for this storied franchise to linger at his rose ceremony.

"While there’s business logic in hoping a former Super Bowl MVP falls into your lap through free agency, this approach neglects to discern the residue that can build up from coupling with someone who settled. Especially once adversity hits."

Anderson added that Rodgers does not fit what the Giants currently need. She argued, instead, that Sanders should be the target, claiming that he has the charisma and it-factor that the franchise needs.

The NFL insider argued that Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston would be better suited as a bridge quarterback. It is unclear if New York will be able to land the former Colorado Buffaloes star in the draft as they hold the third pick.

Colin Cowherd says that the league is uninterested in Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson

Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have both had great NFL careers, with each winning one Super Bowl under center. Colin Cowherd recently made the case that the league has no interest in either quarterback. On FS1's "The Herd," the sports media personality said:

"Aaron and Russell. One is all worshiping of God, and one pushes back on his family's religion. One is hopelessly optimistic to the point of cringey. And the other, let's be honest, he's like a sad trombone in cleats half the time. And yet, here's Russell and Aaron in the same boat, a little needy and most of the league not interested. Since 2022, they are identical quarterbacks."

Cowherd added that, unlike the NBA, the NFL is not a league where players have control. He noted that Rodgers and Wilson have become the same guy in the eyes of franchises. Rodgers has not won a postseason game since 2020, while Wilson has not done so since 2019.

