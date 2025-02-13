"They won't be the same without Taylor Swift": Eagles icon evaluates the shockwaves of Travis Kelce's potential retirement

Former NFL star LeSean McCoy highlighted the dual impact Travis Kelce's potential retirement would have on the Kansas City Chiefs. His analysis spans both the team's on-field performance and its newfound cultural spotlight.

McCoy, who played under Chiefs coach Andy Reid in Philadelphia, shared his thoughts following Kansas City's Super Bowl LIX defeat. On "The Facility Show" Wednesday, McCoy addressed how veteran players face career decisions. His comments came as the Chiefs process their loss to the Eagles, where quarterback Patrick Mahomes endured six sacks.

"I mean, he's a leader for this team," McCoy said. "And I think a lot of great players when they come to this point in their career where they're not as great as they used to be, or they're getting older ... The Chiefs will not be the same without Travis Kelce, I mean, they won't be the same without Taylor Swift."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Chiefs' offensive struggles support McCoy's concerns. Kansas City's passing game ranked 41st in average depth of target in 2024, with Mahomes failing to reach 4,000 passing yards for the first time in his career.

LeSean McCoy addresses Travis Kelce's evolution

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

LeSean McCoy suggested Travis Kelce could adapt his playing style.

"He might not be the same old Kelce, but he's still good enough where maybe he could change his game up. Now I might need some separation, but Kelce is a big dude," he said.

The statistics reveal Travis Kelce's changing role. He drew 254 targets over the past two seasons, nearly double second-place Rashee Rice's 131. Yet 2024 marked his first season without All-Pro honors or 1,000 receiving yards since 2016.

The Chiefs face major roster decisions. Releasing Travis Kelce would save $17.2 million in cap space. However, SI.com reports he remains "too valuable and too important in the locker room" to consider such a move.

Kansas City's offensive identity hangs in the balance. The team must shift focus to young receivers Xavier Worthy and Rice, requiring significant offensive line improvements to support deep passing plays.

Meanwhile, off the field, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley defended Taylor Swift's presence on "The Howard Stern Show" on Wednesday.

"She's made the game bigger," Barkley said.

Swift faced boos during Super Bowl LIX despite her Philadelphia roots.

The Chiefs' transformation appears inevitable, with or without Travis Kelce. Their 17th-ranked scoring offense in 2024 signals the need for change, as they aim to reach a fourth consecutive Super Bowl appearance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.