  • "This is 100% the right move": Eagles fans buzz as DT Jordan Davis locks in for 5th year with guaranteed $12.9M

"This is 100% the right move": Eagles fans buzz as DT Jordan Davis locks in for 5th year with guaranteed $12.9M

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Apr 30, 2025 17:59 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The Philadelphia Eagles have picked up the fifth-year option on defensive tackle Jordan Davis, worth $12.9 million for the 2026 season. The announcement came just before Thursday's deadline, as reported by Sports Illustrated.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman previously signaled this move was coming.

"For us, every contract situation we'll talk with the players first. We have tremendous confidence and faith in Jordan Davis," Roseman said after the 2025 NFL Draft wrapped up last week.

Eagles fans flooded social media with enthusiastic approval of the decision.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"YES! This is 100% the right move!" wrote one fan on X.
"Big move for the big man, let's go!," said one fan.
"Hell yeah big JD!!," added another.

The contract value generated positive feedback from those who follow the team's salary cap situation.

"$13M is a good number for a player like him with upside. Massive W for the Eagles," one supporter posted.
Another fan commented: "Bona fide stud at the anchor" while praising the Eagles for "locking down their fd bloodlines like an impenetrable levee."
"Really good move," wrote another fan.

The 13th overall selection from the 2022 NFL Draft has established himself as a key run-stopper in Philadelphia's defense. Davis played 37% of defensive snaps during the regular season under defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. His playing time decreased to 21% during the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX championship run.

How Jordan Davis fits into Philadelphia's long-term defensive blueprint

NFL: NFC Championship-Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Jordan Davis' primary job involves clogging running lanes and occupying blockers to free up linebackers Nakobe Dean and Zack Baun.

When Davis successfully turns first-and-10 into second-and-long, he often comes off the field as the Eagles shift to nickel packages. This rotation pattern explains his lower snap count percentages.

Fangio's defensive scheme relies on having a true nose tackle available when needed. The Eagles currently have no obvious backup for Jordan Davis on the roster. Without him, Fangio would need to use Thomas Booker, Moro Ojomo, or rookie Ty Robinson out of position.

Davis has shown flashes of pass-rush ability late last season. He recorded sacks against Jayden Daniels and Patrick Mahomes during the playoffs, adding value beyond his run-stopping duties.

The Eagles now face tougher decisions about Jordan Davis beyond 2026. Defensive tackle Jalen Carter is potentially commanding $35 million in his upcoming extension. Philadelphia must evaluate what a premium two-down run stuffer is worth long-term.

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Edited by Krutik Jain
