"This is absolutely fake": Ian Rapoport blasts Shedeur Sanders’ "Prime Equity Clause" rumored to make Coach Prime's son richest QB

Ian Rapoport dismissed speculation on Saturday that Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders negotiated a “Prime Equity Clause” in his rookie deal. The NFL Network insider called the viral reports “absolutely fake,” stressing no such provision exists in Sanders’ contract.&quot;This is absolutely fake,&quot; Rapoport tweeted. &quot;There is no such thing as a 'Prime Equity Clause.' How in the world does anyone think there is?&quot; The online buzz claimed Shedeur Sanders secured a percentage of revenue tied to jersey sales, sponsorships and media rights.The fabricated details also alleged he retained full control of his personal media platforms, including Instagram and YouTube. It also stipulated that family members were involved in producing behind-the-scenes content under a supposed NFL partnership.Contract misinformation painted an unrealistic financial picture for Shedeur SandersNFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: ImagnThe contract details portrayed Shedeur Sanders as earning massive commissions from sales that supposedly reached $250 million. These numbers claimed Sanders had already pocketed $14 million in additional compensation beyond his standard rookie salary.The NFL establishes rookie contracts with a wage scale that eliminates room for negotiation aside from the signing bonus and guarantees. Sanders, who was selected in the fifth round, goes into a four-year deal worth approximately $4.6 million.Those terms are standardized across the league and cannot include independent revenue-sharing clauses. Marketing and sponsorship opportunities tied to a player’s name, image and likeness remain separate from NFL contracts and are typically managed through personal endorsement deals.Beyond the contract chatter, Shedeur Sanders’ on-field role remains limited. He enters the season as Cleveland’s third quarterback, slotted behind veteran Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel.The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported this week that Sanders is unlikely to play in 2025 unless injuries strike the depth chart. She noted that manager Andrew Berry viewed him as a developmental project rather than an immediate contributor.Sanders showed flashes of potential in the preseason but also struggled with consistency. His debut against Carolina was promising, with two touchdowns and efficient passing. However, his final exhibition appearance saw him finish with only 14 passing yards.