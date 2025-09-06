  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Cleveland Browns
  • "This is absolutely fake": Ian Rapoport blasts Shedeur Sanders’ "Prime Equity Clause" rumored to make Coach Prime's son richest QB

"This is absolutely fake": Ian Rapoport blasts Shedeur Sanders’ "Prime Equity Clause" rumored to make Coach Prime's son richest QB

By Sanu Abraham
Published Sep 06, 2025 18:25 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns (Credits: IMAGN)

Ian Rapoport dismissed speculation on Saturday that Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders negotiated a “Prime Equity Clause” in his rookie deal. The NFL Network insider called the viral reports “absolutely fake,” stressing no such provision exists in Sanders’ contract.

Ad
"This is absolutely fake," Rapoport tweeted. "There is no such thing as a 'Prime Equity Clause.' How in the world does anyone think there is?"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The online buzz claimed Shedeur Sanders secured a percentage of revenue tied to jersey sales, sponsorships and media rights.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The fabricated details also alleged he retained full control of his personal media platforms, including Instagram and YouTube. It also stipulated that family members were involved in producing behind-the-scenes content under a supposed NFL partnership.

Contract misinformation painted an unrealistic financial picture for Shedeur Sanders

NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Cleveland Browns - Source: Imagn

The contract details portrayed Shedeur Sanders as earning massive commissions from sales that supposedly reached $250 million. These numbers claimed Sanders had already pocketed $14 million in additional compensation beyond his standard rookie salary.

Ad

The NFL establishes rookie contracts with a wage scale that eliminates room for negotiation aside from the signing bonus and guarantees. Sanders, who was selected in the fifth round, goes into a four-year deal worth approximately $4.6 million.

Those terms are standardized across the league and cannot include independent revenue-sharing clauses. Marketing and sponsorship opportunities tied to a player’s name, image and likeness remain separate from NFL contracts and are typically managed through personal endorsement deals.

Ad

Beyond the contract chatter, Shedeur Sanders’ on-field role remains limited. He enters the season as Cleveland’s third quarterback, slotted behind veteran Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported this week that Sanders is unlikely to play in 2025 unless injuries strike the depth chart. She noted that manager Andrew Berry viewed him as a developmental project rather than an immediate contributor.

Sanders showed flashes of potential in the preseason but also struggled with consistency. His debut against Carolina was promising, with two touchdowns and efficient passing. However, his final exhibition appearance saw him finish with only 14 passing yards.

About the author
Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham

Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.

His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.

In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing.

Know More

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications