"This is absolutely random," "becomes the baddest dude in the NFL": Bills fans divided on Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson joining as DT

The Buffalo Bills have signed Gable Steveson to their roster as a defensive tackle ahead of the 2024 NFL season. However, not all Bills fans seem pleased with the move.

The former amateur wrestling standout joins the squad following a brief stint as a free agent. Here's how fans reacted, with one tweeting:

"This is absolutely random"

Hughart Michael said:

"Bills are so desperate lol"

However, a few fans begged to differ, believing Steveson could bring something different, with one tweeting:

"Immediately becomes the baddest dude in the NFL"

"24 is usually in the middle of your prime as an NFL player. Gable might be able to make it if he trains harder than he tried as a wrestler. Personally, I think that he'll make the practice squad at best and maybe be a backup. Come to think of it, which wrestlers would make it in the NFL?," said shelovesrey.

Big Breeze said:

"Congrats Gable"

The general consensus is that the Bills are pulling off a Brock Lesner-like stunt at this point in time. That reminded the NFL world of the time when a younger Brock Lesner attempted to make the final playing squad for the Minnesota Vikings.

Lesner soon discovered that the NFL was a different ball game, and he eventually returned to combat sports, becoming one of the most accomplished fighters in modern history.

Gable Steveson joins Bills after a stint in WWE

Gable Steveson joins the Buffalo Bills after a multi-year stint with the WWE. He was recruited by the promotion following the conclusion of his amateur wrestling career.

The Tokyo Olympics gold medalist signed a contract with the WWE in 2021, becoming the second Olympic gold medalist to sign for the promotion after the legendary Kurt Angle.

Steveson was never truly utilized by the promotion due to various issues. He was eventually released on May 3, 2024, alongside several NXT wrestlers and WWE Performance Center trainees.

Gable Steveson has his work cut out

Gable Steveson has not participated in organized American football since high school. He will now be tasked with making an NFL roster. He joins an AFC Conference powerhouse, a regular franchise at the business end of the season.

The Bills have DaQuan Jones, Ed Oliver, Austin Johnson, DeWayne Carter, Eli Ankou, DeShawn Williams, Branson Deen and Rondell Bothroyd as their defensive tackles.

These players have experience playing the position at the high school, collegiate and professional levels. So, Steveson's disruption of the existing rotation will be a tall task.