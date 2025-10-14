“This ain’t a microwavable plate”: Chad Ochocinco blasts Titans owners Amy Adams Strunk's decision to fire Brian Callahan

Chad Ochocinco didn't holdi back on Tennessee’s leadership after Brian Callahan's firing. He directed his criticism on Tuesday at Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk. Callahan was dismissed after six games into his second season.

The analyst said the franchise expected instant success from a roster that was never built for it.

"This ain't a microwavable plate," Ochocinco said, via Shannon Sharpe's "Nightcap."

"You don't draft a quarterback, have a new coach and put him out there on the field and think you all are gonna have success right away. You're drafting number one for a reason. That quarterback is going to have its ups and its downs. Bring in another coach and still not having the players, is not gonna change the goddamn thing."

Nightcap @NightcapShow_ The Titans owners treating this team like a cup of noodles 😭 you can’t just add hot water and stir! Cam Ward was already right, but this is exactly why 🙃 @ShannonSharpe @ochocinco @ShayShayMedia_

Tennessee is 1-5 with rookie quarterback Cam Ward, who was selected at No. 1 in April. Callahan had a 4-19 record during his tenure with the team.

Shannon Sharpe echoes frustration with Titans’ direction after Brian Callahan's exit

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Las Vegas Raiders - Source: Imagn

Shannon Sharpe agreed that the Titans’ predicament goes beyond the sideline. He cited the organization’s recent decisions to move on from cornerstone talent as examples of shortsighted planning.

“You let Derrick Henry walk out the door, Scott free,” Sharpe said on Monday, via "Nightcap."

“You traded AJ Brown. You had one of the better coaches, Mike Vrabel, and you fired him. I just don’t think they have an idea. I don’t know if they’re gonna get it right this time around either.”

Derrick Henry joined Baltimore in free agency and returned to All-Pro form. AJ Brown, once the team’s top receiver, found success elsewhere. Mike Vrabel, who guided Tennessee to two division titles, has New England atop the AFC East this season.

Meanwhile, the Titans offense has sputtered through the first six weeks of the season. It managed just 83 points. A 26-0 loss to Houston prompted frustration from Cam Ward and others in the locker room.

Beyond the box scores, the roster remains thin. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons anchors a unit that lacks consistent playmakers, and several recent draft picks failed to stick on the roster.

Mike McCoy is stepping in on an interim basis while Tennessee team executives Chad Brinker and Mike Borgonzi oversee the search for a permanent replacement.

