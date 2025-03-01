"This is amazing!": Christian McCaffrey’s wife Olivia hypes up her 'Vogue Weddings' feature

San Francisco 49ers running back, Christian McCaffrey’s wedding with former Miss Universe and model, Olivia Culpo was rated one of the best-planned weddings of the last season by Vogue in a list released in January. The list also featured Culpo in her white wedding outfit on the cover and mentioned her name on a congratulatory note for popular celebrity wedding planner, Lisa Vorce.

Excited by the news, Vorce took to Instagram and shared it with her followers on Feb 28 with the caption,

“Honored to be featured in @vogueweddings list of top wedding planners worldwide, alongside my industry friends and peers! Grateful for an incredible 2024—here’s to more unforgettable celebrations in 2025 and beyond!”

Cuplo, one of Vorce’s clients, left an emotional response on the post as she commented,

“Aww this is amazing! ❤❤❤❤ definitely the best ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Christian McCaffrey's wife, Olivia Culpo on cover page of Vogue Wedding

The couple started dating after a mutual connection helped set them up on a blind date as they first met at a San Diego hotel. After dating for over four years, they got engaged during a road trip to Utah.

Culpo always envisioned a traditional wedding in her home state of Rhode Island. After finalizing the wedding date for June 29 at Ocean House, Culpo contacted Lisa Vorce.

“I tried to remind myself that this could very well be one of the last times Christian and I have every single one of our loved ones in one place. I tried to keep gratitude at the forefront.”

Culpo leveraged her modeling background and hired Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce to design her wedding outfit.

“I had a very clear idea of what I wanted for my ceremony dress. I have worked with Dolce & Gabbana for years, so it was incredibly special to collaborate with Stefano [Gabbana], Domenico [Dolce], and the exceptional design and atelier team.”

Olivia Culpo moves on to her next big project: her home

After her wedding, Olivia Culpo took on another major project: her house. According to E! News report, she took to Instagram in September and shared a story,

“Now onto my next project. The most exciting one of all. Our forever home.”

Last year in September, Culpo and McCaffrey bought a mansion in Los Angeles from Hollywood star George Clooney. The house has 7000 square feet on a 3.1-acre plot. It features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a pool, a movie theatre, a tennis court, a basketball court and an open dining room.

