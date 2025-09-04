"This b*tch never shuts up": NFL fans react as Matthew Stafford's wife reveals kids being bullied after her media presence

Matthew Stafford is the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams as the 2025 NFL season kicks off this week. Last season though, there were some rumors the veteran quarterback may be on the trade block.Those trade rumors didn't stop at social media talk though, the rumors made their way to the elementary school playground. Matthew's wife, Kelly Stafford was a guest on Allison Kuch's &quot;Sunday Sports Club&quot; podcast this week.During the conversation she mentioned that her daughters were bullied at school. She said their classmates told them they would have to move because of her presence on social media. Her daughters asked her if the Los Angeles Rams didn't like her and that is why Matthew Stafford would be traded.&quot;The kids that were picking on them said you're gonna have to move because your mom doesn't shut up.&quot;-Kelly Stafford saidKelly Stafford's comments on the podcast have circulated on social media and have many NFL fans giving their opinions. Some jokingly agreed with the children at school that she does say too much when it comes to her husband's career. Others noted that she went on a podcast to complain that her children were having issues because of her rhetoric.Another social media user considered the irony that Kelly Stafford complained that Taylor Swift was given too much attention at NFL games. Others noted that children are honest and perhaps her comments about Matthew Stafford's career should be limited on social media and her podcast.&quot;What took the cake for me was her complaining about too much attention on Taylor Swift, while she has a podcast for no good reason other than craving attention.&quot;-said one person on X&quot;She just can't stay out of the media.&quot;-said another&quot;Out of the mouths of babes.&quot;-another social media user wroteThe common consensus with Kelly Stafford's recent comments is that some felt that she should keep this situation as a family matter.&quot;Yeah every kid in America got bullied if their mom didn’t shut up.&quot;-one person mentioned&quot;Good thing all you have to do is not talk on a podcast and then you don't have to worry about this!&quot;-suggested one person on X&quot;She always makes it about her.&quot;-said another Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly, reflected on August ahead of NFL seasonThe NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday night but, the Los Angeles Rams will host their first game on Sunday afternoon against the Houston Texans. Earlier this week, Kelly Stafford reminisced on the last month of summer.Kelly Stafford shared snapshots from the month of August and all of the fun and celebrations they had as a family. She shared photos of her daughters playing soccer and cheering. In the carousel of photos, she also included a photo of Matthew Stafford in his Los Angeles Rams uniform.&quot;From “bithdays” to Friday night nights.. August was a good one..Bring on September.&quot;-Kelly Stafford wrote View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMatthew Stafford is embarking on his 17th season in the National Football League. In four seasons with the Rams, he has led them to three postseason appearances including the run to Super Bowl LVI.