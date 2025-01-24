  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dallas Cowboys
  • "This is a bad look": NFL analyst gets real about Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer rumors after Pete Carroll's Raiders move

"This is a bad look": NFL analyst gets real about Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer rumors after Pete Carroll's Raiders move

By Sanu Abraham
Modified Jan 24, 2025 17:45 GMT
NFL: Preseason-Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL: Preseason-Las Vegas Raiders at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Brian Schottenheimer might be promoted as the new Dallas Cowboys head coach. The Cowboys find themselves at the center of mounting scrutiny as the NFL coaching carousel just took another unexpected turn.

Danny Parkins, a prominent NFL analyst, didn't mince words about the team's potential head coaching decision. His critique was centered around Schottenheimer, the team's current offensive coordinator.

"Ofcourse, this is a bad look. If you're going to do this, you may as well just keep Mike McCarthy," Parkins said on "The Breakfast Ball" on Friday.
"You promoted his offensive coordinator who was already on staff, after saying all year what a great job Mike McCarthy was doing... if you're making a hire that no one else is also trying to hire, probably not a good hire."
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The Cowboys' situation reflects a complex hiring landscape. Top candidates like Pete Carroll have signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and other promising coaches were quickly snapped up by competing teams. They have been without a head coach since parting ways with Mike McCarthy on Jan. 14.

Brian Schottenheimer: A familiar face in an uncertain landscape

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

According to Yahoo Sports, Brian Schottenheimer is currently the frontrunner for the head coaching position, despite mixed offensive performance in 2024.

The numbers tell an interesting story. In 2023, the Cowboys led the league in scoring and ranked fifth in total offense. However, the following year saw a dramatic decline, with the team's offense dropping to 17th overall and 21st in scoring.

Quarterback Dak Prescott's performance also saw a significant dip, throwing just 11 touchdowns to eight interceptions in eight games.

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' leadership seem increasingly focused on Schottenheimer. The team source told Yahoo Sports they are "hyper-focused" on building around Schottenheimer. This suggests the hiring might be more about his potential staff and vision than a comprehensive search.

The Cowboys remain the only NFC East team that hasn't reached the conference championship game since 1995. The pressure to make the right coaching choice has never been more intense.

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी