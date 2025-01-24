"This is a bad look": NFL analyst gets real about Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer rumors after Pete Carroll's Raiders move

Brian Schottenheimer might be promoted as the new Dallas Cowboys head coach. The Cowboys find themselves at the center of mounting scrutiny as the NFL coaching carousel just took another unexpected turn.

Danny Parkins, a prominent NFL analyst, didn't mince words about the team's potential head coaching decision. His critique was centered around Schottenheimer, the team's current offensive coordinator.

"Ofcourse, this is a bad look. If you're going to do this, you may as well just keep Mike McCarthy," Parkins said on "The Breakfast Ball" on Friday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You promoted his offensive coordinator who was already on staff, after saying all year what a great job Mike McCarthy was doing... if you're making a hire that no one else is also trying to hire, probably not a good hire."

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

The Cowboys' situation reflects a complex hiring landscape. Top candidates like Pete Carroll have signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and other promising coaches were quickly snapped up by competing teams. They have been without a head coach since parting ways with Mike McCarthy on Jan. 14.

Brian Schottenheimer: A familiar face in an uncertain landscape

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp - Source: Imagn

According to Yahoo Sports, Brian Schottenheimer is currently the frontrunner for the head coaching position, despite mixed offensive performance in 2024.

The numbers tell an interesting story. In 2023, the Cowboys led the league in scoring and ranked fifth in total offense. However, the following year saw a dramatic decline, with the team's offense dropping to 17th overall and 21st in scoring.

Quarterback Dak Prescott's performance also saw a significant dip, throwing just 11 touchdowns to eight interceptions in eight games.

Jerry Jones and the Cowboys' leadership seem increasingly focused on Schottenheimer. The team source told Yahoo Sports they are "hyper-focused" on building around Schottenheimer. This suggests the hiring might be more about his potential staff and vision than a comprehensive search.

The Cowboys remain the only NFC East team that hasn't reached the conference championship game since 1995. The pressure to make the right coaching choice has never been more intense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.