"This is a bad look" - NFL fans react to Cam Ward's "horrible answer" on Will Levis' season-ending injury at Titans training camp 

The Tennessee Titans acquired Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick in this year's NFL draft. The ex-Miami Hurricanes quarterback is joining the depth chart alongside Will Levis. However, it has been reported that he will miss out on the entirety of the 2025 season after a shoulder injury he sustained last season will require surgery.Thus, the Titans will have to place their faith in Cam Ward as the team's starting quarterback in 2025. During an interview with the press, the rookie quarterback was asked about his thoughts and reactions to Will Levis missing out on the entire season.&quot;I really didn't have a reaction. I focus on Cam Ward,&quot; the quarterback replied.Fans were quick to share their thoughts and reactions to Ward's answer about Levis' surgery:&quot;Huh? Your teammate is losing an entire year and you're unfazed... that's poor leadership. Should at least PRETEND to support your teammates. Selfish players are not winning players. I've only heard good things of Cam's character so not trying to overreact, but this is a bad look IMO,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;Ouch horrible answer... ain't this dude like 26 y.o. He should have more media training by now,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Definitely not the answer you want from your future leader,&quot; a fan wrote.&quot;Anybody upset with this is soft lol he has the right attitude. The show must go on regardless,&quot; another fan said.&quot;I wouldn't be upset. You got drafted No.1. Go do your job. Good for you,&quot; one fan commented.The Titans acquired Levis in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. He spent his debut campaign as the third-string option behind Ryan Tannehill and Malik Williams.Last season, he was initially named as the starting quarterback with Mason Rudolph as his backup. Levis helped the Titans to a 3-14 record, finishing last in the AFC South.Titans head coach Brian Callahan opens up about expectations for Cam WardAfter a disappointing debut last year, Brian Callahan will be hoping to make a comeback with a new starting quarterback in place.While speaking with the media at the team's training camp on Wednesday, he opened up about his expectations for Cam Ward at camp.&quot;For the quarterback position in general, it's growth everyday,&quot; Callahan said. &quot;His development is going to be a daily process. There's gonna be things that we have to correct every day. There's gonna be things that he does really well every day, and we will try to continue those things.&quot;Ward will likely make his debut for the Titans during their Week 1 showdown against the Denver Broncos in September.How do you think Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.