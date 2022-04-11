"This can be an ugly negotiation" - NFL analyst predicts a hostile standoff between 49ers and Deebo Samuel over contract talks

Deebo Samuel and the San Francisco 49ers appear to be at an impasse as no progress is being made (at least publicly) on a possible contract extension. The star receiver has reportedly requested to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league.

NFL analyst John Middlekauff feels that negotiations between the two sides will go sour, causing a bitter standoff. Here is what he had to say on the matter:

"I witnessed Deebo Samuel live and just watched every snap he's ever taken. Davante (Adams) and Tyreek (Hill) have been doing it forever. He wants their money. I mean, at the end of the day, you know the way I look at this. It's not like I'm anti-player. I'm pro-player, so ultimately these players like Deebo... you win and lose with a guy like that."

Middlekauff continued with his thoughts on the matter:

"But I also like that you've got to take a step back and think about the business side of this. I understand where the Niners are coming from on this. It honestly might get a little ugly... this can be an ugly negotiation."

He concluded:

"Buckle up because I know we're right here and ready. I'm ready for an ugly negotiation. But you know, sometimes there's no growth without confrontation."

For the sake of 49ers fans and the league as a whole, it seems to make sense for the team to sign their star player at one of the most important positions in the NFL.

How would the San Francisco 49ers fare without Deebo Samuel?

Life without Deebo Samuel is something the 49ers would like to avoid having to find out about. Samuel is a Swiss Army knife of sorts in that he does it all for the offense.

In the 2021 season alone, the former University of South Carolina standout caught 77 passes for 1,405 receiving yards, which was good for fifth in the league. He also caught six touchdown passes.

But Samuel was also used in the running game for Kyle Shanahan's offense. He carried the football 59 times for 365 rushing yards and also added eight touchdowns on the ground.

That's a combined 1,770 combined yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns, which is unheard of for today's NFL receivers. Deebo Samuel consequently does have a solid case to rank amongst the top receivers in the league like Stefon Diggs, Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill.

Each of those receivers was handsomely paid this offseason for their value to the team. If salaries are paid based off of their value, then the 49ers receiver should most certainly be at the top of the list.

