“This is what co-parenting looks like” – NFL WR Odell Beckham Jr. reflects on raising son Zydn with ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood

Even though Odell Beckham Jr. and his ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood aren't dating anymore, co-parenting their son Zydn has given a new aspect to their relationship. Recently, Beckham Jr. went skiing with his son and Wood and later praised the singer for being a great mother to their child.

Odell Beckham Jr. reflects on raising son Zydn with ex-girlfriend Lauren Wood (Image Source: Beckham Jr./IG)

Following their skiing session, Odell Beckham Jr</a>. re-shared an Instagram story from Lauren Wood's IG account featuring a family picture of the trio from their recent trip. In the caption, the Miami Dolphins star expressed gratitude towards Wood for making the co-parenting journey a beautiful experience and said:

"This world could never understand the love that we share, but I guess it's not for them to understand... genuine love and respect for u Lo, appreciative of all the love u pour into our son, incredible mother. Shxt just different, this is what co-parenting looks like and being."

Lauren Wood praised Odell Beckham Jr. for making co-parenting 'rewarding'

Despite having parted ways almost a year ago, the two never hesitate to praise each other for keeping the co-parenting experience smooth and stress-free. Before Beckham Jr.'s recent statement, Lauren Wood shared her take on co-parenting her son Zydn with the wide receiver.

Wood's statement came via an interview with PEOPLE, in which the singer confessed that co-parenting is definitely "challenging."

According to Wood, co-parenting a child shows a lot about one's partner and it sure did the same for the singer. Opening up about her experience with the same, Wood explained:

"It's exciting. It's fun. It's challenging. It's rewarding. I feel like if you want to test you and your partner's characters and boundaries and values of compassion and forgiveness, nothing compares to co-parenting a toddler ... because they will reveal everything!"

Moving forward in the interview, Wood highlighted how her and Odell Beckham Jr.'s "life is pretty chaotic." But the two have been testing their abilities and have just been focusing on becoming better parents to Zydn.

It's this focus on improvement that has led to an "innocent competition" between her and Beckham Jr. But in the end, the two have been getting the most out of their co-parenting experience and trying to give their best to their kid.

