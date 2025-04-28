"This is cool as hell" - NFL fans react to Commanders signing late Sean Taylor's brother Gabe as UDFA

Sean Taylor was one of the NFL best safeties during his lifetime, capable of delivering mostrous tackles and hits. Now, his younger brother Gabe is looking to continue the family legacy - in the same team where he shone.

On Sunday, the Washington Commanders were announced to have invited the Rice safety, who had gone uncalled in the recently-concluded Draft, to their rookie minicamp as an undrafted free agent:

Fans were instantly moved by the move:

More of the positivity can be seen below:

"Want this kid to succeed so badly," one prayed.

"Let him wear 21," another implored.

"Been waiting to see this post," another salivated.

In five seasons with the Owls, Gabe Taylor had 239 tackles (160 solo), ten tackes for loss, four sacks, 27 pass deflections, ten interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), six forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Hogs Haven, SBNation's Commanders vertical, listed him as one of the "ball-hawking" safety that the organization had to target in the Draft.

When Sean Taylor's younger brother Gabe called himself a "diamond in the rough" during Rice's pro day

Seldom has Gabe Taylor spoken, instead letting his shutdown play do the talking for him. But during Rice's pro day late last month, he was blunt about what he would initially see himself as should he make it to the NFL:

"A diamond in the rough. A person that's going to come in and compete. I don't care about being a superstar... I want to be the best role player I can be. A person that's vocal, not afraid to be vocal. I like to be accountable. Anything I can do to make the team improve.”

When asked about being compared to his brother, he tried to deflect from the topic:

“I’m just doing my thing. A lot of comparisons to him but if that’s the only comparison I’ve got then that’s okay. I’ll do the best I can.”

That has not been not the only time that topic came up, however. Speaking to Steve Helwick, writer for SBNation's non-Power Five CFB vertical Underdog Dynasty last August, Taylor acknowledged Sean's specter as "a big name to live up to" and "big shoes to fill up" but vowed to continue doing his own thing:

“I learned a lot about myself that I can get through a lot of things. If you put your mind to it, anything can happen. Don’t let the doubts come to you... It’s all about if I want it.”

The Commanders' rookie minicamp will be held from May 8 to 11.

