"This is deplorable" - Rashawn Slater's ex-wife Stassney reacts after getting dragged following $114,000,000 contract extension for Chargers LT

The Los Angeles Chargers locked up star left tackle Rashawn Slater to a massive extension.Slater signed a four-year, $114 million deal; the contract comes with $92 million guaranteed. Slater also signed the deal just after finalizing his divorce from his ex-wife, who wasn't thrilled she was being dragged through the mud.&quot;This is deplorable. I hold nothing but support for Rashawn. His contract is not about me. I think we should focus on what’s most important here, and that is his career and his success. Please stop including me in this narrative. He deserves his moment,&quot; Brown wrote on X.It's a fair point from Stassney Brown, who doesn't deserve to be dragged through the mud, or for this to be a storyline. Instead, she still wants what is best for Slater, who's one of the best left tackles in the NFL.Slater's deal is the highest-paid offensive lineman by average annual pay in a contract in NFL history. He was selected 13th overall in 2021 by the Chargers as he played his college football at Northwestern.Slater is a two-time NFL Pro Bowler.Justin Herbert praises Rashawn SlaterRashawn Slater has been an impact player for the Chargers and the anchor of the team's offensive line.Last season, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert heaped praise on Slater and what he does for the team.&quot;Rashawn is such a great teammate, great locker room guy,&quot; Herbert said last season, via team website. &quot;He's competitive, very smart, very intelligent.&quot;Meanwhile, fellow offensive lineman Joe Alt says Slater has played a key role in helping him develop and be a star offensive lineman.&quot;[He's] taught me a ton,&quot; Alt said. &quot;Rashawn being able to have so much experience and being right there with me and being able to watch the film has been such a big help for me. It's allowed me to see what things in my game I need to work and what things I'm trying different that don't need to be added.&quot;With Slater locked up, he's now under contract through the 2029 season, but there is an opt-out after the 2028 season.Slater and the Chargers will open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 5 in Brazil against the Kansas City Chiefs.