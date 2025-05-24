"This is a different monster" - Cam Newton serves Shedeur Sanders harsh reality as Browns rookie battles for QB1 job

Former NFL MVP Cam Newton delivered a stark wake-up call to Shedeur Sanders. Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP and former Carolina Panthers franchise quarterback, directed his comments toward rising quarterback prospect Shedeur Sanders.

Sanders recently became the center of intense speculation after ESPN analyst Louis Riddick suggested he could start Week 1 for the Cleveland Browns. During Friday's episode of his "4th & 1 With Cam Newton" podcast, Newton gave Sanders a reality check. The conversation touched on the pressure facing young quarterbacks, such as Shedeur Sanders entering the professional ranks.

"I'm with Shedeur — you got to have fun, but do it within your wheelhouse. That's all I'm going to say because yes, this is a serious profession. Don't get it twisted. Everybody thinks they're ready for this smoke until they get caught in that chimney." [40:45]

"Yeah, and can't breathe. Yeah. You feel what I'm saying? So all rookies, you must understand this: this is the big leagues. It ain't nobody's responsibility to make sure that you're okay. It's your responsibility to make sure that you're comfortable enough to be comfortable to have fun," Newton said.

Cam spoke with the context of Shedeur Sanders' facing heightened expectations following his surprising draft slide to the fifth round. After being projected as a first-round pick throughout the offseason, Sanders fell to pick 144, where Cleveland selected him as their second quarterback of the weekend.

Newton warns Shedeur Sanders against the NFL's harsh reality

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal (Credits: IMAGN)

Newton expanded on his message with an even sharper warning about the professional football environment.

"This is a different monster though. You have to find comfort. You have to find your rhythm your way. It's nobody's responsibility to make sure that you're having fun. Those are self-inflictions, or those are self non-negotiables that you have to say," Newton said on his podcast.

Sanders is surrounded by a jammed Cleveland quarterback room featuring rehabbing starter Deshaun Watson, fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel out of Oregon, and veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Browns head coach, Kevin Stefanski, recently complimented Sanders' work ethic, saying he gets to meetings early and works diligently during team sessions.

The Colorado quarterback of the past completed 71.8% of his passes for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns, and only 13 interceptions with a 160.4 passer rating. Shedeur Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns last season alone while operating behind an offensive line that gave up 43 sacks.

ESPN's Louis Riddick believes Sanders could compete for the starting job immediately if given a level playing field. Riddick stated that Sanders has the tools and football IQ to rise above the veteran competition, but acknowledged the path depends on how practice reps get distributed.

