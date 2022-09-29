"This is a disaster" - Colin Cowherd gives up on New England Patriots after horrendous start to season

Coming into the 2022 NFL season, many had high hopes that the New England Patriots would dominate right from the beginning. However, after a 1-2 start, that has not been the case.

Speaking on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, host Colin Cowherd graded the team's performance over the first three weeks. Here are his ratings:

"D+. Four giveaways against the Ravens. Mac Jones leads the NFL in picks. They're averaging 16 points a game. The one thing they never did in New England was give the ball away."

He went on, claiming that the team hasn't been dynamic in the past but are now also turning the ball over too much:

"They weren't always dynamic. Now they're not dynamic and they're giving the ball away. This is a disaster. This is about a six win team [right now]. I thought they'd win eight. I'm down to six."

How are Mac Jones and the New England Patriots doing in 2022 NFL season after three games?

New England Patriots' Mac Jones greets his former offensive coordinator

Last year, the quarterback had a slow start to kick off his rookie campaign. During the first three games, he threw two touchdowns and three interceptions.

After three games in 2022, he has thrown for two touchdowns and five interceptions. He hasn't gone a full game without throwing an interception this season.

The troubles can be traced back to training camp, when the quarterback was reportedly struggling.

However, his worst play, arguably, was his most recent, throwing for no touchdowns, three interceptions, and rushing for a score. The team lost 37-26 against the Baltimore Ravens.

The team's lone win came against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 when they emerged victorious by 17-14. The Patriots will hope to climb back to .500 this week as they take on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Mac Jones suffered an ankle injury in the loss to the Ravens and is listed as doubtful, according to ESPN. As such, Brian Hoyer is expected to play in the game.

If the team loses to Aaron Rodgers and falls to 1-3, an increasing number of Patriots fans will be turning off the television and pundits will turn up their criticism. Will the New England Patriots find a way to win in Week 4?

