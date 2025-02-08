"This should disqualify him from being able to vote": Darius Slayton sounds off after shocking Lamar Jackson MVP voter revelation

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton demanded that an NFL MVP award voter have their voting rights revoked after placing Lamar Jackson outside the top four. Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen took home the honor after a remarkable season, but his strongest competition was fellow quarterback Jackson.

After NFL reporter Ari Meirov noted that one of the MVP voters had Jackson fourth on their MVP ballot, plenty of fans went ballistic. Slayton joined that group, sitting that the voter should not be allowed to vote anymore.

"I mean this should disqualify you from being able to vote going forward," the veteran tweeted on Friday.

Lamar Jackson entered this season as the reigning NFL MVP and continued to excel, recording 4,172 passing yards, 41 passing touchdowns and only four interceptions. He posted a 77.2 QBR, the second-best in the league. He led the Ravens to the No. 3 seed in the AFC after taking them to the top of the conference last season, making him a strong candidate for MVP again.

Even so, one voter didn't think Jackson was worthy of a second or third place, sending NFL fans into a frenzy with this selection.

As for Josh Allen, he threw for 3,731 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns and six interceptions, surpassing Jackson with a 77.3 QBR. He led the Bills to the No. 2 seed in the AFC and took revenge over Jackson and the Ravens in the divisional round after they dominated the Bills in Week 4.

This MVP award voting was controversial, as usual, but nothing has been as outrageous as this voter placing Lamar Jackson as No. 4.

Josh Allen makes admission about beating Lamar Jackson for NFL MVP award

Josh Allen admitted he was surprised to have his name called as the 2024 NFL MVP. After Lamar Jackson was named an AP First-Team All-Pro and was voted the MVP by the Pro Football Writers Association (PFWA), it was hard to imagine Allen would take this award from Jackson. Allen shared the same sentiment, considering how the process works.

“Yeah, I was pretty surprised," he said after receiving his first NFL MVP award. "Given what we know about, typically, how the voting goes. Lamar was very deserving of this award as well. I have nothing but love and respect for him and his game.”

His selection sparked heated debates around the league and the conversations won't stop for a long time.

