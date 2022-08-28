"This is why you don’t play your starters for the preseason, now they need a backup mascot" - NFL fans react to Baltimore Ravens mascot being carted off field during preseason game with serious injury

There's always a lot of debate about whether or not NFL preseason games should happen. It always comes up when a player gets injured during a game that admittedly means nothing at all. Players like Zach Wilson have lost their entire seasons because of an injury during the preseason.

It is a great time for young players to earn playing time and for coaches to see what they have, but it carries a lot of risks. Starters are risking losing it all to play in a quarter of a game that doesn't even count.

The Baltimore Ravens experienced something similar, as they had an important piece of their roster get carted off during their final preseason game. The Ravens had a tremendous amount of injuries last year, so this is not a good sign.

michael phillips @michaelpRTD Oh no. This ended with the Ravens mascot being carted off. Oh no. This ended with the Ravens mascot being carted off. https://t.co/PqspTUHsng

The halftime show, which involved mascots from around the league playing against a youth football team, ended with the Ravens mascot being carted off due to an injury.

Sharla McBride @SharlaMcBride #preseason ICYMI: The moment the Ravens mascot was tackled by a youth football player during halftime and needed to be carted off the field ICYMI: The moment the Ravens mascot was tackled by a youth football player during halftime and needed to be carted off the field😐 #preseason https://t.co/l5DPVm8IBi

NFL fans have reacted to this news with disappointment. However, some couldn't resist seeing the lighter side of the story.

It definitely looked like a serious injury, perhaps even a torn ACL which would cost the Ravens mascot the entire 2022-2023 NFL season. Losses like that are difficult to overcome.

Should starters play in the NFL preseason?

Losing stars to injury during the preseason is unfortunately something all NFL teams are familiar with. Zach Wilson has now lost his entire second season.

In 2019, Cam Newton suffered what would be a Lisfranc injury in the preseason and was never the same. In 2016, Tony Romo injured his back in the preseason and never played again.

In 2015, Jordy Nelson of the Green Bay Packers tore an ACL. In 2013, the Philadelphia Eagles lost wide receiver Jeremy Maclin to an ACL injury.

Michael Vick missed 11 games after a preseason injury in 2003. There are countless examples of this, so much so that many wonder whether the preseason is worth it.

It's helpful to learn systems and get into the groove, but starters should probably not play. Young players and players trying to earn a spot should play so coaches can see what they have, but starters who are established are too important to risk losing.

The NFL did shorten the preseason from four games to three, but key injuries still happened. Eventually, teams may start seriously keeping starters out of the preseason.

