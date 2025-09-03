"This dude always be lying": NFL fans react as IShowSpeed shoots his shot with Eagles GM Howie Roseman for WR role

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman had a unique interaction with YouTuber IShowSpeed at the NovaCare Complex in Philadelphia on Tuesday. In a video clip, IShowSpeed was seen posing with Roseman and asking him about his job title.When Roseman said he was the GM for the Eagles, IShowSpeed said he ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash and received an offer from Ohio State. The streamer also said he played as a wideout and safety, but chose to focus on YouTube.However, fans felt that IShowSpeed was lying about the offer from the Buckeyes.&quot;This dude always be lying,&quot; one tweeted.J.M @JFMiii_5LINK@CrossingBroad This dude always be lying 😂😂😂&quot;Howie didn’t buy that sh*t,&quot; another added.&quot;Howie is so locked in man it’s crazy you can tell all the recruits he’s watched at Ohio state he could not remember speed being one of them other gms would have bought the lie,&quot; a third commented.A few others felt that IShowSpeed was being a distraction at the Eagles' training facility before their Week 1 game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday.&quot;Keep the special ed moron away from the team,&quot; one wrote.&quot;Get this clown out of our building,&quot; a fan added.&quot;Dude stop distracting my team. It’s f**king week 1 vs our bitter rivals. wtf speed !?&quot; a user tweeted.During his visit to NovaCare Complex, IShowSpeed also met Eagles' superstar running back Saquon Barkley and challenged him to a race. The streamer also dined with NBA star Paul George.Howie Roseman has won two Super Bowls as Eagles' GMNFL: Philadelphia Eagles GM Howie Roseman - Source: ImagnHowie Roseman joined the Philadelphia Eagles as a front office intern in 2000. He climbed through the ranks and was promoted to general manager in 2010.Under Roseman, the Eagles won their first-ever Super Bowl in 2018. Philly also won the Super Bowl last season, beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the big game.It will be interesting to see if Roseman's Eagles can win back-to-back Super Bowls to try and build a dynasty.