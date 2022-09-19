"This is an embarrassment" - Troy Aikman calls for alma matter UCLA to make radical changes to their stadium

Troy Aikman is a legend of the UCLA Bruins football program. However, he is not happy with their home stadium and wants a change of venue for the team's home matches.

Aikman is still a huge fan of UCLA football and admits that he follows the team closely, including watching as many of their games as he can fit into his schedule. He recently expressed his frustrations with the program on his Twitter account during a game against South Alabama.

The game was played at the Rose Bowl in California, where UCLA hosts many of their home games. Apparently, UCLA fans failed to come out to the game to support their team as the majority of the stadium was left with empty seats.

Troy Aikman was unhappy with the turnout and had this to say on Twitter:

"This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl in 1988 when we were the #1 team in the country. Anyone else at UCLA think it’s time for an on-campus 30,000 seat stadium? Of course, if we can’t play better than we did today, it would be half-empty too."

Troy Aikman referenced the 1988 college football season when he led the UCLA Bruins to be one of the top teams in the entire country. He claims that even then, they couldn't sell out the Rose Bowl.

So, he offers the university an alternate solution of building a stadium with a smaller capacity on campus. This seems a more rational idea rather than being tasked with trying to fill one of the largest stadiums in the country for their home games.

Troy Aikman's college football career with UCLA

UCLA QB Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman began his college football career with the Oklahoma Sooners. He spent two years with the program, but was injured during his second season. He lost his job as the starting quarterback while injured, so he decided to transfer to UCLA to finish out his college football eligibility.

Aikman spent his final two seasons with UCLA, where he was one of the best quarterbacks in the entire country. He started 24 games while completing 65 percent of his passes and accounting for 44 total touchdowns.

He was selected as an All-American in his final season with the team before the Dallas Cowboys selected him as the first overall pick of the 1989 NFL Draft.

His number 8 is retired by the university as he is one of the best players in the school's history.

