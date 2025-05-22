"This is what every NFL player wants": Dolphins coaches urge CB room to step up amid Jalen Ramsey trade rumors

Miami's coaching staff is rallying its cornerback room around opportunity rather than uncertainty. This comes as trade discussions surrounding Jalen Ramsey intensify throughout the offseason.
The motivational message was from Dolphins cornerbacks coach Mathieu Araujo and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Both coaches have begun speaking about Ramsey in the past tense, signaling the organization's shift toward building without their star defender.
Araujo delivered his message to the Miami Herald on Wednesday.
"Look at the guys we got — what a great opportunity to step up because (Ramsey) was a starter that no longer gonna be here," Araujo said. "So great. Here's an opportunity to go play ball. This is what every NFL player wants — opportunity — and here's opportunity. We're focused on their development, we're focused on building that culture, we're focus on the standard upholding every single day."
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The cornerback room facing this challenge includes Storm Duck, Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, Artie Burns, Kendall Sheffield, Ethan Bonner, Jason Maitre, Isaiah Johnson and fifth-round pick Jason Marshall Jr. However, none of these players have an extensive NFL track record.
Anthony Weaver explains the relationship breakdown that led to Jalen Ramsey's exit
Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver provided additional context about the situation during the same media session. He acknowledged the professional respect between both sides while confirming the inevitable separation.
"I have a tremendous amount of respect of Ramsey," Weaver said on Wednesday, via the Miami Herald. "He played very good ball for us but relationships are hard. Both sides have mutually chosen to go the other way. I respect that and wish him nothing but the best."
The timeline for Jalen Ramsey's departure centers around June 1, when Miami's dead cap hit for trading him drops from $25.2 million to $6.7 million. This financial restructuring makes a trade far more palatable for the Dolphins' salary cap management.
ESPN's Cameron Wolfe broke the story that several teams have opened up talks with Miami on trading for Ramsey. The Rams, Falcons and Panthers have surfaced as possibilities due to Ramsey's existing relationships with coaches on those teams' staffs.
Ramsey inked a three-year $72 million deal before the 2024 season, and there was approximately $21 million in guaranteed money left over for any team that might take him on. His 2024 season saw him record 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack and 11 pass deflections in 17 games.
Teams such as Minnesota, which lost Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin in free agency, are possible destinations for Ramsey's services as the June window draws near.
Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.