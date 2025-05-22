"This is what every NFL player wants": Dolphins coaches urge CB room to step up amid Jalen Ramsey trade rumors

Miami's coaching staff is rallying its cornerback room around opportunity rather than uncertainty. This comes as trade discussions surrounding Jalen Ramsey intensify throughout the offseason.

Ad

The motivational message was from Dolphins cornerbacks coach Mathieu Araujo and defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver. Both coaches have begun speaking about Ramsey in the past tense, signaling the organization's shift toward building without their star defender.

Araujo delivered his message to the Miami Herald on Wednesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Look at the guys we got — what a great opportunity to step up because (Ramsey) was a starter that no longer gonna be here," Araujo said. "So great. Here's an opportunity to go play ball. This is what every NFL player wants — opportunity — and here's opportunity. We're focused on their development, we're focused on building that culture, we're focus on the standard upholding every single day."

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins - Source: Getty

The cornerback room facing this challenge includes Storm Duck, Kader Kohou, Cam Smith, Artie Burns, Kendall Sheffield, Ethan Bonner, Jason Maitre, Isaiah Johnson and fifth-round pick Jason Marshall Jr. However, none of these players have an extensive NFL track record.

Ad

Anthony Weaver explains the relationship breakdown that led to Jalen Ramsey's exit

Miami Dolphins v Los Angeles Rams - Source: Getty

Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver provided additional context about the situation during the same media session. He acknowledged the professional respect between both sides while confirming the inevitable separation.

Ad

"I have a tremendous amount of respect of Ramsey," Weaver said on Wednesday, via the Miami Herald. "He played very good ball for us but relationships are hard. Both sides have mutually chosen to go the other way. I respect that and wish him nothing but the best."

The timeline for Jalen Ramsey's departure centers around June 1, when Miami's dead cap hit for trading him drops from $25.2 million to $6.7 million. This financial restructuring makes a trade far more palatable for the Dolphins' salary cap management.

Ad

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe broke the story that several teams have opened up talks with Miami on trading for Ramsey. The Rams, Falcons and Panthers have surfaced as possibilities due to Ramsey's existing relationships with coaches on those teams' staffs.

Ramsey inked a three-year $72 million deal before the 2024 season, and there was approximately $21 million in guaranteed money left over for any team that might take him on. His 2024 season saw him record 60 tackles, two interceptions, one sack and 11 pass deflections in 17 games.

Teams such as Minnesota, which lost Stephon Gilmore and Shaq Griffin in free agency, are possible destinations for Ramsey's services as the June window draws near.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Miami Dolphins Nation! Check out the latest Miami Dolphins Schedule and dive into the Dolphins Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.