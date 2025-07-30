"This fall off must be studied": NFL fans react as Chargers announce Trey Lance as QB1 for Hall of Fame game vs Lions

Trey Lance will start for the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday when they play in Canton to begin the NFL preseason, coach Jim Harbaugh said on Tuesday. The Bolts will take on the Detroit Lions in the NFL Hall of Fame on Thursday. The team will, as anticipated, rest most of its key players in that game, allowing backups like Lance to shine.Let's take a look at how NFL fans have reacted to the news of Lance suiting up as a starter for the Chargers:&quot;Who else had no idea Trey Lance was on the Chargers,&quot; one fan commented.&quot;This fall off must be studied,&quot; another fan said.&quot;Most fans forgot he moved to the Chargers,&quot; another fan said.&quot;This is how I found out Trey Lance was on the Chargers now,&quot; another fan stated.&quot;Lance should make the most out of his preseason snaps,&quot; one fan said.&quot;Trey Lance’s first start as a Charger raises eyebrows: just 1,063 passing yards in 12 games—worst for a top-3 pick since Akili Smith. With a 56.6% completion rate and no TDs last year, can he turn this chance into a career revival? What must he prove?&quot; another fan added.Trey Lance was selected as the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers. However, the quarterback has fallen short of expectations.He agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with the Chargers this offseason to back up Justin Herbert. This follows a two-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys that was largely unsuccessful.Lance recorded 266 passing yards, zero touchdowns and one pick in his four games (one start) with the Cowboys last season. In his career, he has made 12 appearances, amassed 1,063 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions, going 2-3 in five starts.Trey Lance will get a start in the Hall of Fame game because of his strong camp performanceTrey Lance is one of the veteran quarterbacks in the Chargers QB room, alongside starter Justin Herbert and veteran Taylor Heinicke. Jim Harbaugh said Lance's start is an acknowledgment of his strong camp performance thus far.&quot;He's had a heck of a camp,&quot; Harbaugh said. &quot;I just want to get Trey Lance game experience. With his career and then in college, he doesn't have as much as most guys.&quot;Lance is only expected to play the first half of the game against the Lions. He will be replaced by undrafted free agent D.J. Uiagalelei in the second half, while Heinicke will serve as an emergency third-choice quarterback.