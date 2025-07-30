  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "This fall off must be studied": NFL fans react as Chargers announce Trey Lance as QB1 for Hall of Fame game vs Lions

"This fall off must be studied": NFL fans react as Chargers announce Trey Lance as QB1 for Hall of Fame game vs Lions

By Habib Timileyin
Published Jul 30, 2025 16:52 GMT
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp - Source: Imagn
NFL fans react as Chargers announce Trey Lance as QB1 for Hall of Fame game vs Lions - Source: Imagn

Trey Lance will start for the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday when they play in Canton to begin the NFL preseason, coach Jim Harbaugh said on Tuesday. The Bolts will take on the Detroit Lions in the NFL Hall of Fame on Thursday. The team will, as anticipated, rest most of its key players in that game, allowing backups like Lance to shine.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Let's take a look at how NFL fans have reacted to the news of Lance suiting up as a starter for the Chargers:

"Who else had no idea Trey Lance was on the Chargers," one fan commented.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"This fall off must be studied," another fan said.
"Most fans forgot he moved to the Chargers," another fan said.
"This is how I found out Trey Lance was on the Chargers now," another fan stated.
Ad
"Lance should make the most out of his preseason snaps," one fan said.
"Trey Lance’s first start as a Charger raises eyebrows: just 1,063 passing yards in 12 games—worst for a top-3 pick since Akili Smith. With a 56.6% completion rate and no TDs last year, can he turn this chance into a career revival? What must he prove?" another fan added.
Ad

Trey Lance was selected as the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers. However, the quarterback has fallen short of expectations.

He agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract with the Chargers this offseason to back up Justin Herbert. This follows a two-year stint with the Dallas Cowboys that was largely unsuccessful.

Lance recorded 266 passing yards, zero touchdowns and one pick in his four games (one start) with the Cowboys last season. In his career, he has made 12 appearances, amassed 1,063 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions, going 2-3 in five starts.

Ad

Trey Lance will get a start in the Hall of Fame game because of his strong camp performance

Trey Lance is one of the veteran quarterbacks in the Chargers QB room, alongside starter Justin Herbert and veteran Taylor Heinicke. Jim Harbaugh said Lance's start is an acknowledgment of his strong camp performance thus far.

Ad
"He's had a heck of a camp," Harbaugh said. "I just want to get Trey Lance game experience. With his career and then in college, he doesn't have as much as most guys."

Lance is only expected to play the first half of the game against the Lions. He will be replaced by undrafted free agent D.J. Uiagalelei in the second half, while Heinicke will serve as an emergency third-choice quarterback.

About the author
Habib Timileyin

Habib Timileyin

Twitter icon

Habib Timileyin has been an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda for 2 years. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in English, and found himself drawn to the NFL about a decade ago.

Habib's favorite team is the Cincinnati Bengals and he particularly enjoyed their run to the Super Bowl in the 2021 season. The 2016 Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots is his most favorite of all time, and if given a chance to go back in time, he would love to witness the Patroits’ incredible comeback from being 28-3 down to winning 34-28.

Habib admires Tom Brady for his journey from being in a low draft position to achieving immense success in the game. His favorite coach of all time is Bill Belichick.

Habib likes to study intricate details of a story before reporting on it, and compares information among several reputable sources to ensure accuracy. When he's not writing about the NFL, Habib is likely watching Soccer, Basketball or enjoying a good movie on sports.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications