"This is far from right": Cowboys great Dez Bryant takes issue against NFL supporting Pride Month

The NFL has kicked off Pride Month by showing strong support for the LGBTQ+ community, continuing its message that “Football is for everyone.” The league wants to make football more welcoming and inclusive for all, regardless of their identity.

Ad

In a recent video, the league used bold statements like “Football is gay,” “Football is queer,” and “Football is transgender” to highlight that football belongs to everyone.

However, not everyone agrees. Former Dallas Cowboys star Dez Bryant shared the video and said he didn’t support those statements. On Monday, Bryant wrote that he plans to tell his kids that football is not any of those things. He added that while he has nothing against gay people, he doesn’t think the message is right.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dez's tweet read:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Football is gay. Football is queer. Football is transgender.. these are wild statements to make..excuse my silliness. I’m going to proudly tell my boys football is none of these things. I have nothing against Gays but this is far from right."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bryant is a former NFL wide receiver who is best known for playing with the Dallas Cowboys. After leaving Jerry Jones' team, he had short stays with the New Orleans Saints in 2018 and the Baltimore Ravens in 2020.

Even with mixed reactions, the NFL remains one of the most prominent sports leagues supporting LGBTQ+ rights. It has partnered with groups like GLAAD and The Trevor Project to help promote acceptance and support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Ad

NFL's Buffalo Bills have faced backlash for supporting Pride Month

Josh Allen's team, the Buffalo Bills, received some criticism for supporting Pride Month. The team shared LGBTQ+ resources on their website, including a guide to help young people come out and links to a group that supports transgender students. On social media, they posted,

“This Pride month, and always, we’re proud to stand with the LGBTQ+ community.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Some fans didn’t agree with the message and shared negative comments online.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Still, the Bills have been strong supporters of Pride Month for years. This year, they again showed their support by joining the Buffalo Pride Parade on June 1, 2025, along with employees from Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Oindrila Chowdhury Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets at St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.



Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.



She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.



Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.



When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion. Know More

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.