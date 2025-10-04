  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "This feels way too personal": Fans believe Taylor Swift dissed Kayla Nicole in "The Life of a Show Girl" album over Travis Kelce relationship 

"This feels way too personal": Fans believe Taylor Swift dissed Kayla Nicole in "The Life of a Show Girl" album over Travis Kelce relationship 

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Oct 04, 2025 16:19 GMT
&quot;This feels way too personal&quot;: Fans believe Taylor Swift dissed Kayla Nicole in &quot;Life of a Show Girl&quot; album over Travis Kelce relationship
Fans believe Taylor Swift dissed Kayla Nicole in "The Life of a Show Girl" album over Travis Kelce relationship (image credits: getty)

An old video of Travis Kelce and his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was shared by a fan on X on Sept. 26. It trended after Taylor Swift released her song, “Opalite,” from her "The Life of a Showgirl" album. Some NFL fans thought a line from it may have been aimed at Kayla.

Ad

In the clip, Kayla turned the selfie camera toward Kelce while filming. The tight end, sipping his drink, looked annoyed. Kayla said, “No, no,” and Kelce replied, “Then get the cameras off of me.” Kayla then said, “Just be sexy.”

Fans shared their opinions in the comments section.

"Just be sexy" is so weird to say," one fan wrote.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"This feels way too personal, OMG," another fan wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"This is really uncomfortable to watch, honestly," a fan commented.

More fans joined in.

"You can see he was annoyed," a fan said.
Ad
"This is cringe," another fan commented.
"Crazy woman just wants attention she is intolerable," one fan tweeted.

In another resurfaced video of them on Friday, Kelce told Kayla not to use her phone.

“Just drink the wine so we can go," Kelce said. "Oh my God. Get off your phone.”

Kayla responded to him.

“If someone would pay me attention, I wouldn’t have to go on social media and seek validation from a bunch of strangers,” Kayla said.
Ad

Here is the line from "Opalite" that sparked fan speculation.

“You were in it for real, she was in her phone. You were just a pose,” Swift sang.
Ad

Kelce and Kayla were in an on-and-off relationship from 2017 to 2022, and the Chiefs star began dating Swift in September 2023.

The pop icon's 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," has 12 songs. Apart of from "Opalite," other tracks like “Father Figure,” “Actually Romantic” and “CANCELLED" have become popular.

It was recorded during her Europe tour in 2024 and runs for about 42 minutes.

Taylor Swift's new song 'Wood' is seemingly about Travis Kelce from 'The Life of a Showgirl'

Taylor Swift’s song, “Wood,” from her "The Life of a Showgirl" album, could be about her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Ad

It starts with Swift looking back at her past heartbreaks.

“Daisy’s bare naked, I was distraught, he loves me not, he loves me not," Swift sang.

The mood shifts, showing how things changed when Kelce came into her life.

“We make our own luck," Swift sang.

As the song goes on, the pop icon used bold images.

“Forgive me, it sounds cocky, he (ah!)matized me, and opened my eyes, redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see,” Swift sang.
Ad
youtube-cover

Swift also added wedding and football hints, joking about not needing to “catch the bouquet.” She also teased “a hard rock on the way,” before mentioning “New Heights,” the podcast Travis hosts with his brother, Jason.

About the author
Oindrila Chowdhury

Oindrila Chowdhury

Twitter icon

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Know More

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications