An old video of Travis Kelce and his ex-girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, was shared by a fan on X on Sept. 26. It trended after Taylor Swift released her song, “Opalite,” from her &quot;The Life of a Showgirl&quot; album. Some NFL fans thought a line from it may have been aimed at Kayla.In the clip, Kayla turned the selfie camera toward Kelce while filming. The tight end, sipping his drink, looked annoyed. Kayla said, “No, no,” and Kelce replied, “Then get the cameras off of me.” Kayla then said, “Just be sexy.”Fans shared their opinions in the comments section.&quot;Just be sexy&quot; is so weird to say,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;This feels way too personal, OMG,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;This is really uncomfortable to watch, honestly,&quot; a fan commented.More fans joined in.&quot;You can see he was annoyed,&quot; a fan said.Ann Hilton @AnnHilton22LINK@rvrmance You can see he was annoyed&quot;This is cringe,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;Crazy woman just wants attention she is intolerable,&quot; one fan tweeted.In another resurfaced video of them on Friday, Kelce told Kayla not to use her phone.“Just drink the wine so we can go,&quot; Kelce said. &quot;Oh my God. Get off your phone.”Kayla responded to him.“If someone would pay me attention, I wouldn’t have to go on social media and seek validation from a bunch of strangers,” Kayla said.Here is the line from &quot;Opalite&quot; that sparked fan speculation.“You were in it for real, she was in her phone. You were just a pose,” Swift sang.Kelce and Kayla were in an on-and-off relationship from 2017 to 2022, and the Chiefs star began dating Swift in September 2023.The pop icon's 12th studio album, &quot;The Life of a Showgirl,&quot; has 12 songs. Apart of from &quot;Opalite,&quot; other tracks like “Father Figure,” “Actually Romantic” and “CANCELLED&quot; have become popular.It was recorded during her Europe tour in 2024 and runs for about 42 minutes.Taylor Swift's new song 'Wood' is seemingly about Travis Kelce from 'The Life of a Showgirl'Taylor Swift’s song, “Wood,” from her &quot;The Life of a Showgirl&quot; album, could be about her relationship with Travis Kelce.It starts with Swift looking back at her past heartbreaks.“Daisy’s bare naked, I was distraught, he loves me not, he loves me not,&quot; Swift sang.The mood shifts, showing how things changed when Kelce came into her life.“We make our own luck,&quot; Swift sang.As the song goes on, the pop icon used bold images.“Forgive me, it sounds cocky, he (ah!)matized me, and opened my eyes, redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see,” Swift sang.Swift also added wedding and football hints, joking about not needing to “catch the bouquet.” She also teased “a hard rock on the way,” before mentioning “New Heights,” the podcast Travis hosts with his brother, Jason.