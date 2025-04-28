"This is where the franchise belongs": Louis Riddick praises Commanders' move back to DC after $2,700,000,000 stadium deal

Louis Riddick expressed strong support for the Washington Commanders' move back to D.C. following a new stadium deal. On Monday, District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser confirmed that a deal has been finalized to bring the team back to the RFK site. Riddick recalled his first NFL game experience at the old RFK Stadium, calling Washington, D.C., “where the franchise belongs.”

“My first #NFL football game I ever attended as a kid was here…in 1981…Seattle @ Washington. My first ever regular season road football game I ever played in as a pro was here in 1992…Atlanta @ Washington. This is where the franchise belongs. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾,” Riddick tweeted.

WUSA9 initially reported the development on Sunday. The agreement outlines a $2.7 billion investment for stadium construction, marking the largest private investment in D.C. history.

According to documents, public funding will account for approximately 24% of stadium and parking development costs. The public funding covers $500 million for roads and sidewalks, $181 million for parking (EventsDC and capital budget), $175 million for future revenue, $202 million for site preparation and utilities and $89 million for a new SportsPlex at the Fields at RFK.

This project also includes new access to waterfront areas, additional housing and expanded public spaces. Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann narrated a video promoting the project on social media.

However, the D.C. Council must approve the deal. Members like Chair Phil Mendelson have raised concerns about the public investment, estimated at $1.147 billion. Documents allude that the majority of public funding would come from capital budgets and revenue generated by stadium activity. This will be done to avoid cuts to the city's operational budget.

Community voices have also emerged, with some residents calling for a voter referendum on the stadium project.

The Commanders played their last game at RFK Stadium in 1996 before moving to Maryland. Although the framework for a return to D.C. is in place, final approval is still pending, leaving the future of the team's homecoming to be determined.

Commanders return to D.C. with hopes of ending title drought

The Commanders plan to move back to the D.C. after years away. The team has not won a Super Bowl since 1991, when it played at RFK Memorial Stadium. With a new stadium coming and Jayden Daniels leading the offense, it is aiming to rebuild. The franchise first moved to Washington in 1937, and returning to the city is seen as a chance to reconnect with its roots.

Last season, the Commanders reached the NFC championship game but lost to Philadelphia. After a long title drought, they are hoping that the change will help them compete at the highest level again.

