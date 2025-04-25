"This is fu**ing nuts" - NFL fans stunned as Jaguars draft Travis Hunter after blockbuster trade with Browns

Travis Hunter finally found out where he will begin his professional journey in the NFL. However, his destination in the league came as a surprise to many. Hunter - projected to either go to the Cleveland Browns at No. 2 or the New York Giants at No. 3 - found himself in an interesting situation as the Browns decided to trade away their second overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Thus, they utilized this trade to get Travis Hunter as the second overall prospect in this year's draft. The Jaguars gave away the fifth pick, the No. 36 pick and the No. 126 pick along with a 2026 first-rounder to get the Colorado two-way star.

"The #Jaguars are taking Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter with the No.2 overall pick. The Heisman Trophy winner-one of the most unique draft prospects this years-is headed to Jacksonville," NFL insider Ari Meriov tweeted on X.

Fans were left stunned by the trade that led to the 2024 Heisman winner moving to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They took to the comments to share their thoughts and reactions.

"nah this is f***ing nuts," one fan commented.

"LFG JAGS THANK YOU FOR NOT LETTING HIM DIE IN CLEVELAND," another fan said.

"THE BOULDER LEGEND IS HEADING TO DUVAL," this fan said.

"I really like the pick, but he's not the best WR in the draft. He only holds this kind of value if you use him both ways. Travis Hunter might not be an all-time great at either position yet, but he's a very good player with a massive upside. This is an A-grade pick," another fan explained.

"Omg let's goooooo!!! Already spicy af at pick #2!!! Helluva plot twist! Who do the Browns want then? Dropping to 5 now they might not even get Shedeur," this fan wrote.

"Such a genuine talent. Rooting for his success to the highest degree," one fan commented.

Travis Hunter is 'excited' to begin his NFL journey with the Jacksonville Jaguars

After his pick was announced, the Colorado two-way star did not hesitate in showing his true feelings about the situation. Hunter said that he is looking forward to his new journey with the Jaguars in the NFL.

He also highlighted how the franchise has been in talks with him since the Combine.

"I mean, they had been in talks with me since the combine," Hunter said. "So I'm super excited to be able to go back home and play for an organization that thought I was worthy of trading up."

Travis Hunter was also asked if the Jaguars specified which position they wanted him to focus on. The two-way star replied by stating how the team wants him to show his skills on both sides of the ball. It will be interesting to see if he can achieve the same level of success as a wide receiver and cornerback in the league like he did at the collegiate level.

