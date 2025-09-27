“This game will break your heart”: Joe Burrow get emotional as Bengals QB grapples with 3-month injury absence

  • home icon
By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 27, 2025 21:29 GMT
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is facing a tough setback after suffering a serious toe injury in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. On Thursday, Burrow shared photos of himself on Instagram and wrote:

"This game will break your heart. See you soon."
Burrow was sacked in the second quarter and hurt his left foot, specifically his big toe. He limped off the field, went to the locker room and did not return to the game. Doctors diagnosed the injury as a grade 3 turf toe, meaning torn ligaments, tendons and capsule.

Burrow had surgery to repair the damage and is expected to be out for at least three months. He could also possibly be sidelined longer, which means he might not return unless the Bengals make the playoffs.

Jake Browning is now the Bengals' starting QB. He stepped in after Burrow went down and helped lead the team to a 31-27 win over Jacksonville. However, he struggled in Week 3 against the Vikings.

In Week 1 against the Browns, Burrow completed 14 of 23 passes for 113 yards, threw one touchdown and didn’t have any interceptions. He was sacked three times and ran twice for three yards.

In Week 2 against the Jaguars, Burrow started strong with seven completions on 13 attempts for 76 yards and another touchdown, again with no interceptions. He was sacked twice and did not run the ball before leaving the game due to a toe injury.

In 2023, Burrow signed a five-year contract extension with the Cincinnati Bengals, worth $275 million. It made him one of the highest-paid players in NFL history at the time.

Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate pushes Bengals to swing for the Giants' QB3 as Joe Burrow substitute

On Sept. 16, Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate, Kurt Benkert, believes that the Cincinnati Bengals should trade for Jameis Winston to fill in for the injured Joe Burrow. Winston is the current backup quarterback for the New York Giants.

Benkert, who played with Rodgers on the Green Bay Packers, tweeted on Sept. 15:

"Jameis Winston to Ja’Marr Chase could break every record in NFL single season history.”
Winston signed a two-year, $8 million deal with the Giants earlier this year and is currently behind Russell Wilson on the depth chart.

Benkert believes Winston’s aggressive playing style would pair perfectly with star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who signed a four-year, $161 million extension with Cincinnati on March 16.

Oindrila Chowdhury is an NFL Journalist at Sportskeeda. She has a B.Sc. degree in Geography, Political Science, and Economics, and has pursued Postgraduate Certification in Capital Markets from St. Xavier's College, Kolkata.

Oindrila has over five years of experience in the field.

She was drawn to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2023 when Taylor Swift started dating star TE Travis Kelce - an interesting narrative for a self-proclaimed Swiftie like Oindrila.

Fresh off winning another Super Bowl in early 2024, she wondered how a team could go from not winning a Super Bowl in decades to clinching three titles in just four years. As a writer, Oindrila was drawn to their story and started following the team more closely.

When not glued to covering US Sports news, you can find Oindrila keeping up with pop culture, investing strategies, and the everything about fashion.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
