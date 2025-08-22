  • home icon
  "This is why GMs don't want celebrity backup QBs": NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets swarmed by kids at local high school football game

"This is why GMs don't want celebrity backup QBs": NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders gets swarmed by kids at local high school football game

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 22, 2025 22:31 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Amid the ongoing quarterback drama at the Cleveland Browns camp, Shedeur Sanders is taking time out to explore the local community. In a number of videos that have gone viral on social media, Sanders is seen surrounded by crowds of high school kids cheering.

Sanders missed out on the Browns’ starting quarterback role after missing the team’s last preseason game with an oblique injury. Fans are sharing various reactions to the videos of the former Colorado man having high school kids swarmed around him, especially on X. Francis wrote:

“Btw - this is why owners/GMs don’t want celebrity back up QBs. I’m really rooting for Shedeur. But I can see teams not wanting this much of a spotlight on their backup.”
The Black Mamba also wrote:

“The kid is a superstar. The Browns just don’t see it yet.”

Jarin Villas commented:

“Bro beat up a bunch of practice squadders and future UFL players, and he’s acting like he’s already in top 10 convos.”

Go Celtics also commented:

“Too much hype. Bust written all over him!”

Trooubles wrote:

“Face of the city right now, and he’s about to be a practice squad player lol.”

Kevin Reavis wrote:

“And he’s not even good.”

After missing the Browns’ second preseason game last weekend, Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski has cleared Shedeur Sanders to play on Saturday. Stefanski confirmed this on Thursday at a news conference. He said:

“He’s feeling better and better. So, barring any setback, if he comes in not feeling good tomorrow, which I don’t anticipate he would, he would play on Saturday.”
Eric Dickerson accuses NFL of colluding against Shedeur Sanders

NFL legend Eric Dickerson has leveled an allegation against the NFL, claiming the league instructed teams not to pick Shedeur Sanders in the last draft. Dickerson made the claim on Thursday during an interview on the “Roggin and Rodney” show on AM 570 LA Sports. He said:

“I tell you this much: what I heard from someone that’s in the NFL is that the NFL told teams, ‘Don’t draft him. Do not draft him. We’re going to make an example out of him.’ And this came from a very good source, a very good source.”

Dickerson’s claim is coming amidst Sanders’ struggle in the Browns’ quarterback room after losing out on the competition to be the team’s primary passer. The former Colorado quarterback was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
